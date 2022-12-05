The Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball stayed unbeaten at Class 4A Eastlake Saturday in Sammamish.
Brooke Ravet sank a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with nearly 2 1/2 minutes left, and Jamison Philip made free throws to stay ahead by six points down the stretch of a 45-39 win.
Philip (13 points), Olivia Anderson (12 points, eight rebounds), Quinn Rogel (six points, five rebounds), Rylee Leishman (four points, five rebounds, four assists), Kavara Jones (three points), Ravet (three points), Alana Marrs (two points), Molly Moffat (two points) and the Bulldogs (3-0 overall) won their 29th game in a row since their 2021-22 season opener.
“They’re definitely a pretty balanced team,” said Ellensburg varsity assistant Rocky Gibson of the Wolves (0-2). “They have some bigs that matched up well and some good guards, and it was definitely a good win.”
Ava Schmidt, a 6-foot, 2-inch senior post and captain, led Eastlake with 17 points as Luna Boulanger, a 5-foot-5 sophomore wing, put in 10 points.
Next for the Bulldogs, carrying a 25-point scoring differential, is a home game with Class 4A Moses Lake scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 48, Columbia 29
Saturday in Burbank
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-1 overall) at River View, 6 p.m. Friday, in Finley
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ellensburg 64, Eastlake 40
Saturday in Sammamish
ELL 20 8 19 17 – 64
EAS 6 8 16 10 – 40
ELL – Emmett Fenz 32 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals; Gavin Marrs 20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, three blocks; Cole Rogers six points, four rebounds, two assists; Isaac Stueckle two points, rebound; Kaeden Musser two points, six rebounds; Justus Schmidt two points, rebound; Gunner Fenz five rebounds, assist, steal; Garrett Loen four rebounds, two assists, two steals; Josh Boast assist. EAS scoring – Luke Wiljanen 18; Ataberk Yildiz 14; Colin Cajias 3; Aiden Ballman 2; Gavin Whitehorn 2; Peyton White.
NEXT: Ellensburg (2-1 overall) at Wenatchee, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Columbia (Burbank) 76, Cle Elum-Roslyn 59
Saturday in Burbank
NEXT: Cascade Leavenworth at Cle Elum-Roslyn (1-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Ellensburg at Davis Invite
Saturday in Yakima
Ellensburg second
ELL – 132: Jack Eylar second; 138: Ryder Suemori third; 160: Luke Bayne third; 170: Francisco Ayala first; 182: Breck Hammond third; 195: Sean Davis first; 220: Wyatt Boyer third.
NEXT: Ellensburg vs. Wapato, Quincy, Eisenhower, 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Wapato High School
Kittitas at Gorilla Invitational
Saturday at Davenport High School
152 – Quarterfinals: Julius Ferguson, Lake Roosevelt, def. Ronan Stewart, 1:53.; 160 – Consolation semifinals: Josiah Skindzier def. Teyten Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 3-0; 160 – Quarterfinals: Landon Krohn, Lake Roosevelt, pinned Brody Stewart, 3:05; 160 – Fifth-place match: Teyten Flores, Lake Roosevelt, def. Angel Villa, no contest.
NEXT: Kittitas at Tony Saldivar Ironman Wrestling Tournament, Dec. 9-10, in Granger
GIRLS’ WRESTLING
Ellensburg at Eastmont Ladycats Classic 2022
Saturday in East Wenatchee
130 – Julianne Child 3 team points
Round 1: Child received a bye; Quarterfinal: Savannah Espindola, Grandview, pinned Child, :44; Consolation round 2: Child pinned Baudelia Corona, Prosser, 2:42; Consolation round 3: Edith Benitez, Eisenhower, def. Child, 10-9.
170 – Sailor Walker second, 21 team points
Round 1: Walker received a bye; Quarterfinal: Walker def. Phenyx Marchand, Lake Roosevelt, major decision, 9-0; Semifinal: Walker pinned Islah Alcala, Toppenish, 3:24; First-place match: Jocelyn Velasco, Toppenish, def. Walker, 4-2.
130B – Samantha Mabbutt first, 22 team points
Quarterfinal: Mabbutt pinned Angelic Cardenas, Grandview, :43; Semifinal: Mabbutt pinned Genavieve Golightly, Hermiston, :48; First-place match: Mabbutt def. Ashley Cruz, Warden, 8-6.
Team scores
1. Toppenish 376; 2. Moses Lake 211.5; 3. Hermiston 185; 4. Grandview 132; 5. Warden 125; 6. Ephrata 124; 7. Omak 113; 8. Prosser 104; 9. Quincy 88; 10. Wapato 58; 11. Eisenhower 54; 12. Lake Roosevelt 53; 13. Eastmont 51; 14. Ellensburg 46; 15. Naches Valley 44; 16. Tonasket 34; 17. Cascade (Leavenworth) 20; 18. Cashmere 12.5; 19. Manson 12; 20. Chelan 11; 21. Selah 3
TRACK AND FIELD
Central Washington University’s Braydon Maier and McCall DeChenne came away sixth in their respective Wichita State Shocker Multi Meet men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon, the Wildcats’ first indoor meet of the season, Friday, according to a CWU news release.
Maier, a graduate student of Selah, won the pole vault and emerged second in the long jump and the shot put as he also finished with 4,323 points across the 60-meter race, high jump, 60-meter hurdles and 1,000-meter race.
"It felt good to compete indoors for the first time since 2019," Maier said. "I shook the dust off."
DeChenne, a senior of Ephrata, won her 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 28.53 seconds and picked up 3,114 points across the 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and long jump.
"It felt good to get the first one in the books," DeChenne said. "I know what I need to work on."
Wichita State sophomores Hudson Bailey (4,945) and Destiny Masters (3,795) led their respective men and women’s fields.
Next for Central is the Spokane Invite scheduled for Saturday at Spokane Community College’s The Podium.