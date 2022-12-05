EHS girls' basketball

Jamison Philip led her Ellensburg High School girls' basketball team with 13 points against Eastlake Saturday in Sammamish.

The Ellensburg High School girls’ basketball stayed unbeaten at Class 4A Eastlake Saturday in Sammamish.

Brooke Ravet sank a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with nearly 2 1/2 minutes left, and Jamison Philip made free throws to stay ahead by six points down the stretch of a 45-39 win.


