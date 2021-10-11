overdose5.JPG

A person holds a sign bringing awareness to overdose victims at a recent vigil. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is working on a path forward that incorporates both enforcement and prevention. 

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record

As families desperately seek answers to the wave of fentanyl-related overdose deaths within the county, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is striving to combine the traditional methods of law enforcement with a renewed focus on education and prevention.

“We are acutely aware of the deep concern and the pain that a lot of people are feeling from this fentanyl epidemic,” KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said. “The opioid epidemic and the specific problem with fentanyl is breaking into a lot of people’s lives in a lot of extremely painful ways.”

Whitsett pointed out that the issues encountered within Kittitas County are being shared in communities large and small throughout the United States, and that the KCSO is particularly alarmed about the rise of cases along the West Coast.

“National information sources are showing that this is not just something that’s popped up in our backyard,” he said. “What we’re experiencing locally is the product of a huge increase in fentanyl coming across the border from Mexico into the Western United States. It’s at least an eightfold increase, and it’s probably much larger than that in the last year.”

NOT LIKE THE OTHERS

Whitsett said fentanyl in specific is uniquely dangerous amongst other street drugs in that it is so highly concentrated. Because of the drug’s concentration, he said smugglers can transport far smaller amounts of the drug compared to others, making it harder to detect and catch.

“You can smuggle enough for hundreds of thousands of pills in a small space,” he said.

Although he said some pills are physically manufactured in Mexico, Whitsett said the concentrated form of the drug can be brought into the United States and then incorporated into pills via pill presses in illegal labs stateside.

“Investigations have already revealed the locations of numerous such presses, and we’re continuing to pursue those,” he said. “The extreme danger of fentanyl is that it’s unpredictable. The people who are manufacturing these pills do not have the experience and the technical capabilities to control the dosages of fentanyl because it’s so concentrated, and this is why fentanyl presents a unique danger.”

Because the concentrations in the pills can vary wildly, Whitsett said the danger comes from the fact that each one creates the risk of overdose, regardless of the experience and tolerance of the user.

“That next pill could be the fatal dose,” he said. “There’s absolutely no way to know it because of the extreme concentration.”

FOCUS ON PREVENTION

Whitsett said the KCSO will continue to work with law enforcement agencies both within the county and regionally to combat the issue, placing aggressive emphasis on bringing the dealers and distributors of the drugs to justice.

“We will continue to pursue people who are dealing fentanyl and other drugs, especially those who are responsible for introducing this dangerous opportunity to young people in our community,” he said. “All of this is taking place in an environment where legal changes this year by the Washington State Legislature have made working and investigating drug cases more difficult because the criminal statutes have massively reduced the penalties for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl.”

An additional barrier Whitsett said was caused by recent legislation has been the increased difficulty in the enforcement capabilities of law enforcement, a change he said he believes was made in an attempt to change the focus to getting people the treatment they need.

“We hope that’s an unintended consequence of their well-intended action that they’ll work on fixing in their next legislative session,” he said. “We need to be able to work investigations to get at the spread of these drugs, because it needs to be an all-fronts attack on this problem.”

Along with the enforcement component, Whitsett said the county jail has made large strides over the past year in expanding services to inmates with addiction issues, introducing medically assisted treatment programs for those affected. Along with the programs within their facilities, he said the office is putting emphasis on both encouraging and incorporating other organizations within the county in their efforts to both deter and educate community members of the dangers related to the drug.

“We’re also working with and encouraged by our educational and treatment partners in our community,” he said. “We’ve come to recognize that this is not a problem we’re going to arrest our way out of. The drug war has taught us that enforcement alone is not the way it’s going to get solved.”

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

