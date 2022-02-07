Kittitas County’s unemployment rate in December continued its downward trend, hitting a historic low for the second consecutive month, according to the monthly report from the state Employment Security Department
The December 2021 rate of 4.6% represents a drop from the December 2020 rate of 8% and even the pre-pandemic December 2019 of 5%.
“In December 2021 the local unemployment rate was 4.6%, the lowest reading for the month of December since data began to be recorded electronically in 1990,” the report states.
While the unemployment rate appears recovered, the size of the county’s workforce continues to lag.
“However, the number of residents in Kittitas County’s labor force in December 2021 was still less than it was prior to the COVID-19-induced recession. Specifically, the CLF (civilian labor force) in December 2021 (22,597 residents) was 1,355 residents (-5.7%) below the 23,952 residents in the labor force back in December 2019 (two years ago),” the report states.
With one exception, Kittitas County saw employment improvements (based on year-to-year comparisons) in every job category in December.
Year-to-year improvements for December were seen in the following job categories:
• Construction, logging, mining: 15.8%, 1,390 from 1,200
• Manufacturing: 7%, 610 from 570
• Wholesale trade: 6.6%, 650 from 610
• Retail trade: 2.1%, 1,930 from 1,890
• Information and financial services: 1.5%, 660 from 650
• Professional and business services: 730 from 580
• Leisure and hospitality: 28.1%, 2,510 from 1,960
• Federal government: 8.3%, 130 from 120
• State and local government (including education): 16.9%, 5,800 from 4,960
There was no job growth in transportation, warehousing and utilities (390) and a 3.8% drop in education and health services (1,530 from 1,590).