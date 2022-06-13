...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
The Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022 applauds at its commencement ceremony Saturday.
Juniors Josiah Skindzier, left, and Brendon Trudell, right, lead the presentation of diplomas on behalf of the KSD School Board Saturday at the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's commencement ceremony.
Kittitas Secondary School Dean of Students and Athletic Director Ryan Hastings, the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony's guest speaker, reflects on time spent teaching the graduating seniors Saturday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Emily Driver, left, and Kirstin Johnson, right, two of three valedictorians with Class Speaker Tedd Schuetz, present the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's 13-year seniors Saturday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022 salutatorian Chesney Pemberton leads the giving of gratitude flowers Saturday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Kittitas Secondary School principal Heather Burfeind opens the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony Saturday.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Class Speaker Ted Schuetz and fellow valedictorian Emily Driver give gratitude flowers Saturday at the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's commencement ceremony.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Class President Alisha McIrvin leads an appreciation after the senior slideshow Saturday at the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's commencement ceremony.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Class Speaker Ted Schuetz, one of three valedictorians with Emily Driver and Kirstin Johnson, addresses the audience Saturday at the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's commencement ceremony.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
The Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022's seniors turn their tassels at their commencement ceremony Saturday.
The future belongs to the Kittitas Secondary School Class of 2022.
With the turning of their tassels, 41 Coyote seniors became new graduates in their commencement ceremony Saturday.
Class President Alisha McIrvin led an appreciation and, with Kittitas School District superintendent Angela Von Essen's presentation, the graduating scholars made their way up the gymnasium aisle beneath applause and Taylor Swift’s “22.”
“I watched you for the first time as student leaders, I watched you negotiate your high school classes, your accomplishments in high school sports, and your first high school boyfriends and girlfriends,” said Kittitas Secondary principal Heather Burfeind, who opened her fourth commencement with a welcome address. “We have witnessed you moving from adolescents to young adulthood, and we are super proud.”
Class Speaker Ted Schuetz, a valedictorian with Emily Driver and Kirstin Johnson, announced graduate scholarship recipients.
“Keep those memories close and the people they were with closer,” Schuetz said.
Driver and Johnson recognized the 13-year seniors who spent their entire K-12 journey in the Kittitas School District.
“We learned how to cooperate, we learned how to be a good friend, we learned how to support one another, we learned that our decisions have consequences, and how to deal with them,” Driver said.
Dean of Students and Athletic Director Ryan Hastings, the guest speaker, awarded honor cords to the seniors with exceptional grade-point averages.
“All of you are destined for greatness,” Hastings said. “Don’t let anybody tell you differently.”
Salutatorian Chesney Pemberton expressed her classmates' anticipation of post-high school life as they gave gratitude flowers to special individuals in attendance who helped them get this far.
Juniors Josiah Skindzier and Brendon Trudell, on behalf of the KSD School Board, read the names of each senior who crossed the stage to receive his or her diploma before the senior slideshow.
“What if you have the best time of your life in college, trade school or in a gap year?” Pemberton said. “What if you find yourself? What if everything turns out better than you thought it would? … This moment of overwhelming relief and accomplishment shows that we can get through anything the future has in store for us.”