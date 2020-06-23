The focus of her life so far has been painted in broad strokes — anything from raising and showing pigs to pitching on the softball team. She’s been extremely active in 4-H and Family Careers and Community Leaders of America.
Somewhere in the meantime, she found time to do a little fishing, go boating, play a little club basketball and softball, and even catch the eye of the Ellensburg Rodeo Association.
Kittitas Secondary School graduate Grace Allphin is the recipient of the 2020 Ellensburg Rodeo Scholarship, which will help her pursue a career in nursing at Washington State University in Pullman.
Rodeo and hard work go hand-in-hand and the Ellensburg Rodeo Association has a long history of recognizing those who put in the work to get where they’re going, Ellensburg Rodeo media director Jeff Lechleiter said.
“Grace is a wonderful young lady with a lot of accomplishments already at a young age. We are proud to present her with $1,000 for her education this fall,” he said. “We made the announcement today, but because of the social distancing requirements, we won’t be able to schedule the photo presentation with the Royal Court until June 29. We couldn’t be happier with this year’s scholarship recipient.”
The application process was arduous with attention to detail on good character and morals; community service activities; proposed budget forecasting anticipated expenses, as well as a letter of recommendation from the school.
“I think one of my strengths was the two-page essay and the overview about what we’ve done in high school and community projects and what my goals are,” Allphin said. “I did a 2,000-word overview of different jobs and everything I’ve done over the past four years.
“I’ve been active in the Family Careers and Community Leaders of America. We have a strong program out in Kittitas. I was able to provide over 300 service hours and do more service projects. I think the Ellensburg Rodeo committee was able to see is how much community service I’ve done.”
She is also a national officer for FCCLA, donating her time at the national level, as well as focusing her efforts to the local 4-H program where she has raised swine and lambs.
“I would say I’m more country than city for sure and that’s one of the reasons I chose Pullman to continue my education,” she said. “I show pigs at the fair. I show lambs too, but pigs are cool and their different personalities are awesome. I’ve shown them for the last 10 years.
“I started in 4-H, but was interested in going into FFA. My 4-H club leader asked if I’d stay and help mentor the little kids coming up. So, I stayed to work with the little kids, and I’m so glad I did.”
The plan from here on out is to focus on a career in nursing with the idea of becoming a nurse practitioner when she comes out the other side.
“I’ll start at WSU working on my general education the first two years. There’s a lot of requirements there before transferring to the nursing school in Spokane,” Allphin said. “I’ve always taken an interest in helping people so my plan is to become a nurse practitioner.
“My generation is going to be effected by the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time. With everything that’s going on, I’d like to be a part of helping fix that.”