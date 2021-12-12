Kittitas wrestling's Jones, Skindzier perfect, Coyotes boys third at Davenport Invitational By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas High School wrestlers Jonathan Jones and Josiah Skindzier are unbeaten through their season premieres.The juniors — Jones at 138 pounds and Skindzier at 152 — got the better of their three and four respective matches Dec. 4 at the Davenport Invitational.Jesse Rios (a sophomore, 113, 2-1) and Hunter Smith (a junior, 160, 3-1) both came up second, and Tony Rios (a senior, 132, 2-1) and Thomas Sheeley (a junior, 170, 3-1) were both third. Kittitas finished third as a team with 140.5 points as Class 2B Lake Roosevelt of the Central Washington B League (262) ran away with the team title ahead of Class 2B Reardan of the Bi-County League (180.5).Tony Rios placed second at 120 in Class 1B/2B at Mat Classic XXXII in February 2020 at the Tacoma Dome and Jonathan Jones came up fourth at 113 where the Coyotes boys placed ninth.Tonasket is still the reigning champion because there has yet to be a Mat Classic XXXIII due to COVID-19 precautions in 2020-21.This winter’s Kittitas boys entered the Granger Tournament Saturday while the girls ventured to the Warden Tournament. The Coyotes also have a Mix & Match Tuesday at Columbia in Burbank, the North Okanogan Holiday Invitational in Oroville Dec. 18 and the Pomeroy Tournament Dec. 30.DAVENPORT INVITATIONALDec. 4Kittitas results113: Jesse Rios second (2-1); 126: Adrian Gallegos (0-2); 132: Tony Rios third (2-1); 132: Wesley Martin (1-3); 138: Robert Amaro (2-2); 138: Jonathan Jones first (3-0); 145: Jonathan Marin (2-2); 145: Brody Stewart (0-2); 152: Angel Villa (2-3); 152: Josiah Skindzier first (4-0); 152: Jordan Martin (0-2); 160: Simon Jones (1-2); 160: Hunter Smith second (3-1); 170: Thomas Sheeley third (3-1).Team scores1. Lake Roosevelt, 262; 2. Reardan, 180.5; 3. Kittitas, 140.5; 5. Kettle Falls, 97; 6. Medical Lake, 95; 7. Davenport, 91; 8. Oroville, 55; 9. Wilbur-Creston, 38. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. 