Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas High School wrestlers Jonathan Jones and Josiah Skindzier are unbeaten through their season premieres.

The juniors — Jones at 138 pounds and Skindzier at 152 — got the better of their three and four respective matches Dec. 4 at the Davenport Invitational.

Jesse Rios (a sophomore, 113, 2-1) and Hunter Smith (a junior, 160, 3-1) both came up second, and Tony Rios (a senior, 132, 2-1) and Thomas Sheeley (a junior, 170, 3-1) were both third.

Kittitas finished third as a team with 140.5 points as Class 2B Lake Roosevelt of the Central Washington B League (262) ran away with the team title ahead of Class 2B Reardan of the Bi-County League (180.5).

Tony Rios placed second at 120 in Class 1B/2B at Mat Classic XXXII in February 2020 at the Tacoma Dome and Jonathan Jones came up fourth at 113 where the Coyotes boys placed ninth.

Tonasket is still the reigning champion because there has yet to be a Mat Classic XXXIII due to COVID-19 precautions in 2020-21.

This winter’s Kittitas boys entered the Granger Tournament Saturday while the girls ventured to the Warden Tournament.

The Coyotes also have a Mix & Match Tuesday at Columbia in Burbank, the North Okanogan Holiday Invitational in Oroville Dec. 18 and the Pomeroy Tournament Dec. 30.

DAVENPORT INVITATIONAL

Dec. 4

Kittitas results

113: Jesse Rios second (2-1); 126: Adrian Gallegos (0-2); 132: Tony Rios third (2-1); 132: Wesley Martin (1-3); 138: Robert Amaro (2-2); 138: Jonathan Jones first (3-0); 145: Jonathan Marin (2-2); 145: Brody Stewart (0-2); 152: Angel Villa (2-3); 152: Josiah Skindzier first (4-0); 152: Jordan Martin (0-2); 160: Simon Jones (1-2); 160: Hunter Smith second (3-1); 170: Thomas Sheeley third (3-1).

Team scores

1. Lake Roosevelt, 262; 2. Reardan, 180.5; 3. Kittitas, 140.5; 5. Kettle Falls, 97; 6. Medical Lake, 95; 7. Davenport, 91; 8. Oroville, 55; 9. Wilbur-Creston, 38.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.