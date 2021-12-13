tiny stage kyle bain

Kyle Bain closes out the 2021 Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series Dec. 23 at the 420 Building.

‘Tis the season and local singer/songwriter Kyle Bain will ring in the holidays with a special interpretation of Christmas songs on the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series on Dec. 23 at the 420 Loft.

Bain plays in a couple of local bands — Chuck Boom and CobraHawk — but the final Tiny Stage Concert Series production of the year will be just the man and a guitar and 300-400 close friends listening in on the local community radio. There is also room in the loft space for 30-40 in the in-house audience.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played solo, acoustic, so I’m really looking forward to that. It’s nice to share in a more intimate setting and musical experience, rather than having the guys in the band with me,” Bain said. “The last time I played Tiny Stage there was a pretty good crowd.

“I plan to do a 9-to-10 song set of Christmas songs. Some of the Christmas songs are pretty short, so I might do a few more. I like to do them my way.”

Like bouncing back and forth from classic rock ‘n’ roll band to an alternative format with Chuck Boom and the harder sound of CobraHawk, acoustical music is its identity in its own right.

“Playing solo is like having a foundation with a few supporting beams,” he explained. “It’s like a pole barn with no paintings on the wall compared to living in a nice house in terms of the full sound of playing with the band.

“I just like playing music and I’m looking forward to this. I also like the flexibility. I don’t have to stick with a certain tempo or specific time. I can change cords on a whim without it affecting somebody else.”

The Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series has lived on through the pandemic that changed the way music was presented over the past couple of years. The ECR got back to presenting live music again and not a moment too soon.

The Tiny Stage has produced a colorful lineup, anywhere from Taliesin Tenerelli to Billy Maguire to Birdie Fenn Cent to Micah J to Bob Witte and Bob Van Lone (Dos Dudes) to Killdeer String Band to Mel Peterson to John Paul Shields to Star Anna and John Pickett.

The music is diverse as life itself and now they will add Kyle Bain to that impressive list to close out 2021.

