Labor Day weekend got a jump start Saturday with the Rotary Kick-off Breakfast for the Kittitas County Fair and the Ellensburg Rodeo and Jr. Rodeo Parade. These annual events were missing last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is a fun community event and an excuse to get together and have a breakfast and promote both the fair and rodeo that are less than two weeks out,” said breakfast organizer Diana Tasker. “It’s a great time for people to catch up with people they may not have seen in a while.”
Breakfast was pancakes with sausage, and was served on Pearl Street at the Rotary Pavilion. There was live music, a bouncy house, contests and photo ops. The cost for a meal was a recommended donation of $5, which was donated to Children Village Medical Clinic in Yakima.
Other events included best dressed cowboy/girl, a pancake eating contest and, new this year, a pancake throwing contest.
The winner of the best dressed contest was Stella Eilers, who was at the event for the first time in her young life. Her mom, Mandy, said she always came to the rodeo breakfast ever since she was Stella’s age. They were all at the breakfast with their extended family, and were all excited the youngest was voted first place for best-dressed cowgirl.
Tasker is with the Ellensburg Noon Rotary Club, which hosts the breakfast. Tasker said she has been a part of the breakfast for over 25 years. The parade is hosted by the Kittitas Parks and Recreation Department. Other partners include the 4-H Club, the Rodeo Board and the Fair Board.
The breakfast started at 7 a.m. and the parade began at 9:30 a.m. at the Skate Park, and moved north towards the breakfast arriving around 10:30 a.m.
A tradition of the breakfast and parade is the Ellensburg Chamber Cowboy's Cowboy Car, a trick vehicle with a steering wheel in the front and back seat, facing opposite directions. It was at the breakfast before the parade started, but drove away to take part in the parade. The car was pulling a small jail cell for photos, however, people could donate to have a friend “arrested.”
“We issue a warrant and then we arrest them, and then someone has to bail them out, so we have fun with that,” Tasker said.
However fun the breakfast was, the attendance numbers were about 500 plates, half of what is expected during a normal year. Tasker said she believes this was because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because of possible rain, although luckily the skies remained clear and sunny for the entire day.
Debi Humphrey was at the breakfast with her granddaughter, who was there for her first time, and her sister.
“I love the rodeo breakfast, I come every year, and so far it’s as good as always,” Humphrey said.