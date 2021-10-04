top story Labor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shop BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seth Mills has open Ellensburg Bicycle at 107 E. Third Ave. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you love what you do you will never work a day in your life, and Ellensburg resident Seth Mills is putting that concept into practice. Mills opened his repair shop, Ellensburg Bicycle, the Thursday before Labor Day weekend, and he is the owner, manager and sole employee.“I had an idea of what I wanted in a bike shop, and the only way to execute an idea that you have is to do it yourself,” Mills said. “If you are working for somebody you are working for their ideas. You can contribute but ultimately it’s their place and that’s fine, it’s their business they run it how they want to. I knew how I wanted to run mine and I’m the only one who can do that.”Mills' business is located at 107 E. Third Ave. in downtown Ellensburg, and focuses mainly on bicycle repair, although he does sell some used and refurbished bikes, as well as some assorted parts and maintenance tools. “I wanted my shop to focus on service,” Mills said. “I love working on bikes. I love getting my hands dirty. I love the challenge.”He said he will be happy to work on any kind of cycle that comes into his shop whether it be road, mountain, gravel, tricycle, or even unicycle. As long as it has pedals and a chain, Mills is happy to fix it up. This is not a great time to be opening a bike shop, which is something Mills admits to. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains, meaning basic parts could take months to arrive, and with the weather getting colder, less people are going to be on the trail using their bikes. Mills said he wanted to open the shop early and have it become a familiar name in Ellensburg, something people will be used to seeing and hearing about, so that when summer comes around again, people will be going to him to make sure their bikes are in their best possible shape.Pricing and repair time are currently pretty fluid, mostly as a result of the supply issues, but also because every bike needs something different. Some bikes can be fixed in 20 minutes, others may take days. The only way to tell would be for Mills to take a look.As for pricing, the same rules apply but Mills said he understands people are on a budget. For some people, a bike is their only form of transportation to and from work. He said he wants to be able to help people, and will work out payment methods specific to those in need, even if it means he is paid in cookies.Mills is not from Ellensburg, originally growing up in Eastern Oregon, and came to this town to study at Central Washington University, where he graduated in 2010. He has worked in bike shops all over, including but not limited to the Recycle Shop in Ellensburg, since 2004. Recently, he worked as a trucker to earn some extra money. However, his third child was just born, and he wanted a job closer to home, a job in Ellensburg."I came to Ellensburg, and just never really wanted to leave," Mills said. "I tried leaving a couple times and it always brings me back. It's the best place I've found so far." 