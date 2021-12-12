Lake Roosevelt boys’, girls’ basketball sweep Kittitas By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Dec 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Coyotes junior power forward Nathan Varnum (20) and sophomore guard Doug Varnum (5) box out against Lake Roosevelt Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes sophomore point guard Yair Serrano-Sanchez (23) defends against a Lake Roosevelt sophomore guard Brandon Pino (4) shot Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes junior guard Conner Coles (4) directs traffic Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes freshman wing Elysa Nash (12) pursues a rebound against Lake Roosevelt junior wing/post Zalissa Finley (33) Saturday in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyotes basketball boys and girls could not hand visiting Lake Roosevelt of the Class 2B Central Washington B League its first losses Saturday.The Raiders boys won the nightcap 82-54 after the girls won the primer 73-41.LAKE ROOSEVELT BOYS 82, KITTITAS 54 Conner Coles led the Coyotes (2-3 overall) with 15 points including a pair of 3-pointers, and Doug Varnum followed with 11 points.Raiders sophomore guards Chase Marchand (29 points including two triples) and Brandon Pino (16 with four strikes from downtown), senior wing Alonzo Adams (13) and junior wing Chase Clark (12) helped their side improve to 4-0.Next for Kittitas is a non-league game at Class 1A Wahluke (1-2 after an 87-76 loss Dec. 7 in Goldendale) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mattawa.Lake Roosevelt 82, Kittitas 54ROO 17 14 29 22 — 82 KIT 12 7 19 16 — 54SCORING — Lake Roosevelt (4-0): Chase Marchand 29, Brandon Pino 16, Alonzo Adams 13, Chase Clark 12, Brit Egbert 3, Tanner 3, Gabe Waters 2, Wyatt Egbert 2, Ivan Alejandre 2. 3-pointers — 8 (Pino 4, Marchand 2, Kiser, B. Egbert). Totals 32 10-24 82.Kittitas (2-3): Conner Coles 15, Doug Varnum 11, Josh Rosbach 9, Nathan Varnum 9, Michael Towner 9, Eddie Salgado. 3-pointers — 3 (Coles 2, Towner). Totals 20 11-24 54.LAKE ROOSEVELT GIRLS 73, KITTITAS 41Reyse Phillips and Morgan Nunley scored 16 and 13 respective points for the Coyotes (1-4 overall) but the Raiders (4-0) and senior wing/post Audrey Hansen (18 points) and junior wing post Zalissa Finley (17) flourished in the paint.Next for the Coyotes is a game at Class 1A Wahluke (0-3 after a 50-17 loss Dec. 7 in Goldendale) scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mattawa.Lake Roosevelt 73, Kittitas 41SCORING — Lake Roosevelt (4-0): Audrey Hansen 18, Zalissa Finley 17, Aaliyah Marchand 9, Carly Neddo 8, Halle Albert 7, Shyanne Marchand 6, Cylia St. Pierre 4, Sawyer Steffens 4; Kittitas (1-4): Reyse Phillips 16, Morgan Nunley 13, Huber 9, Bare 2, Elysa Nash. Tags Coyotes Lake Roosevelt Sport Basketball Zalissa Finley Brandon Pino Girl Raider Boy 