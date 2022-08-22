Mariners Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp, left, catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, California, Sunday.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers got three hits, including Oakland's first triple after a strange 81-game drought without a three-bagger, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 Sunday.

No team in major league history had gone longer without a triple since 1901 until Langeliers, a catcher, hit an RBI drive in the eighth inning. He had two triples this season in Triple-A.

Tags

Recommended for you