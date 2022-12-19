Jets Kraken Hockey

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his goal with defenseman Carson Soucy, center Matty Beniers after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday,

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night.

Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play.


Tags

Recommended for you