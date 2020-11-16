Historic Downtown Ellensburg added its newest building owner with the Law Office of Tony Swartz setting up shop at 422 N. Pine St.
Swartz has handled over 10,000 criminal cases, according to his website. He is currently the city prosecutor for the cities of Cle Elum and Roslyn and formerly Ellensburg (2014-19) and Wapato (2016-18). He also serves as special assistant Attorney General in dependency cases on behalf of the state of Washington. He relocated his law office from space on Main Street.
“I’ve always been interested in becoming part of downtown proper. It was an interesting year to try and make that happen. With COVID-19 and all, we were finally able to get it going,” Swartz said.
“I bought the entire building. (Pine Street) is was just what came up downtown. It came onto my radar and I just made it happen. It also includes the apartment upstairs (1,800 square feet), which I’m renting out.”
There are 32 historical buildings in the downtown district, including the Davidson Building on Pearl Street. At the time, local attorney John B. Davidson built the well-known landmark structure, spending tens of thousands of dollars on the construction work, according to myellensburg.com. It symbolized Ellensburg's rise from the ashes of the recent fire.
“I’m attracted to the historical features. It’s kind of cool to be part of a 110-year history of the building,” Swartz said of the Pine Street building. “It’s been around since 1910. “It’s more than what I need, but it allows me to grow into it and gives me meeting space.
"David Chamberlain at Coldwell Banker was instrumental in getting me downtown. John Graf and Fitterer’s did a lot of the furniture and, and Stephanie Castillo (Rumble Interiors) did the interior design."
Swartz is also the president of Jazz in the Valley and plays trumpet and video director in the Ellensburg Big Band.