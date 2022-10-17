Support Local Journalism


JJ Lemming became a homecoming hero against Midwestern State before a Central Washington University crowd of 5,883 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.

As the Mustangs focused on limiting CWU running Tre’Jon Henderson to 42 yards on 18 carries, Lemming, 6-foot, 6-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, completed 26 of 36 passes for 227 yards with touchdowns to Tai-John Mizutani and Demonte Horton, rushed five times for 36 yards and was neither sacked nor intercepted in a 17-10 win.

