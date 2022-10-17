JJ Lemming became a homecoming hero against Midwestern State before a Central Washington University crowd of 5,883 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
As the Mustangs focused on limiting CWU running Tre’Jon Henderson to 42 yards on 18 carries, Lemming, 6-foot, 6-inch, 220-pound redshirt junior quarterback of Steilacoom, completed 26 of 36 passes for 227 yards with touchdowns to Tai-John Mizutani and Demonte Horton, rushed five times for 36 yards and was neither sacked nor intercepted in a 17-10 win.
“One-minute drive,” called Midwestern coaches as the Wildcats (4-2 overall, 4-1 Lone Star Conference) faced 4th-and-4 at their own 42-yard line with 1:08 left, but Lemming drew them offside for a first down and knelt to finish the new rival Mustangs (3-4, 2-3) for the second year in a row and lift Central to 4-1 in its last five outings.
"I'm proud of the kids for rebounding after a tough week against Western Oregon,” said Wildcats coach Chris Fisk in a postgame news release. “The guys made plays all night on both sides of the ball. It feels great to get a win, it's what homecoming is all about. The activity and buzz around campus all week, the alumni coming back, we got to see a ton of former players and hopefully we made the Wildcat alumni proud."
Lemming and Mizutani opened scoring from eight yards at 9:24 in the first quarter before Jude Mullette split the uprights with a 38-yard field goal at 13:25 to intermission.
"He had a couple of struggles in the first half but put together a fantastic second half,” said Fisk of Lemming. “I'm proud of Tai-John, Marcus Cook and all of the wide receivers tonight.”
Mustang junior wide receiver Ja’Marze Arvie and junior quarterback Neiko Hollins answered from eight yards at 11:16 to halftime before sophomore kicker Ritse Vaes tied it from 28 yards at 1:01.
Horton, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior wideout of Nampa, Idaho, caught what became the three-yard game-winner in the rear-right of the end zone with 1:33 left in the third.
Mizutani came down with 10 receptions for 85 yards, Horton went 42 yards on five grabs, and Mullette made one of two field goals and both extra points.
Tanner Volk led the defense with seven tackles and picked Hollins, who came away 8-of-14 for 69 yards, at the Wildcat 6 and returned it to the 22 with 11:40 left in the evening. Josiah Cochran strip-sacked Hollins at the Central 48 in the first quarter and Isaiah Carbajal recovered the fumble.
Midwestern redshirt freshman Devin Cross carried 15 times for 81 yards, Arvie caught five passes for 46 yards, Vaes put in his extra point and senior linebacker Justin Guillory landed 1 ½ of his six tackles in the backfield.
Next for the Wildcats is a contest at West Texas A&M (4-3, 2-3 after a 27-13 loss at Western Oregon Saturday) scheduled for 5 p.m. in Canyon, Texas.
The Buffaloes have beaten Central three times in a row since 2011 and in four of five head-to-head since 2008.