top story Lexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington Pageant BY JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Ava LaValley was crowned the 2022 Miss Teen Rodeo Washington at a ceremony at the Hotel Windrow Ballroom Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Lexy Hibbs was crowned the 2022 Miss Rodeo Washington at a ceremony at the Windrow Hotel Ballroom Saturday night. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Lexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley are the 2022 Miss Rodeo and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington Pageant winners. The final judgement came the afternoon of Oct. 9, at the Hotel Windrow in downtown Ellensburg."I didn't think I was gonna be here today in all honesty," LaValley said. "It's really an amazing experience to know I did what I could to get here, and that it's real."LaValley of Ellensburg said she couldn't believe she heard it correctly when she was announced as the winner, she accepted her awards while failing to fight back tears, and was seemingly overwhelmed by the moment. "I couldn't have done this without all of the support that I've had from my family," Hibbs said. "I had such a good time this weekend with the judges and the board of directors and the past royalty. I just couldn't have asked for a better outcome and I'm so excited for my year ahead."Hibbs is from Richland and is a Washington State University graduate.Miss Rodeo Washington represents Washington in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant held in December each year in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.