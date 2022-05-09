The amazing opportunity to hear and experience one of the greatest acoustic fingerstyle guitarists in the world here in Ellensburg just got even more amazing.
Learn from the Masters Music Outreach has announced the Pierre Bensusan concert at Morgan Middle School Performing Arts Center on May 19 will be free to the public.
As an added bonus feature, the French virtuoso will conduct a fingerstyle guitar workshop at Boogie Man Music on May 21 to the first eight guitarists to sign up.
“We aren’t just promoting guitar music. Given this unique and amazing opportunity not only for the concert, but for its implications for the arts community,” LMMO organizer Larry Birger said.
“We are going to present the shows in Moses Lake, Ellensburg, and Wenatchee as free events. They will be promoted as truly what they are: “LMMO’s healing gift after COVID-19.”
Bensusan has been featured on guitar magazines throughout Europe and showcases his DADGAD alternative tuning most associated with Celtic music, though it’s also used throughout rock, folk, metal, that give his shows a unique flavor.
“My approach is similar to that of jazz musicians. While many are highly trained musicians, when they play, it is all about being in the moment and improvising,” Bensusan said on his website.
“My quest is to create a space where the guitar and voice tell a story together. Then, I never feel alone when going into ‘the zone.’ Bringing the audience along with me is a humbling experience; it’s both an honor and a joy.”
Learning from the Masters Outreach
LMMO works with musicians, teachers and organizations that have a similar outlook on the healing power of music and the spirit of benevolence.
“I have found solo guitarists to be the most affordable, adaptable, and logistically feasible for what we do, plus guitar, and especially fingerstyle guitar, is my first love,” Birger said.
Over the past several years, LMMO has brought artists like, including Leo Kottke, Billy McLaughlin, Adam Cord, Tony McManus, Julia Toaspern, John Stropes, Tuck and Patti, Calum Graham, Dirk Freymuth, Trace Bundy, Phil Keaggy, and Muriel Anderson, to Ellensburg for shows and workshops throughout Kittitas County.
As part of the performance and workshops, the work LMMO has done with the artists has been diverse and presented a variety of ways to extend the healing power of music to include:
• public concerts
• private concerts
• disability community concerts
• nursing home and assisted living concerts
• hospice outreach
• school outreaches
• workshops, both paid and free
• production of free teaching videos
• scholarships for lessons, concert tickets, and workshop tuition (and in some cases, plane tickets and lodging for John’s students)
• sponsorship of music scholarly work (esp. John’s transcriptions of Leo Kottke’s 6- and 12-String Guitar)
• donations to artists during COVID-19
• collaboration with other venues to present artists
• collaboration with local arts groups, including calls with state legislator for funding
• Community outreach through my band, which is named “Some Other People.”
• hospital outreach, primarily me playing and singing at times for staff and patients