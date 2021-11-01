Support Local Journalism


2021 has been an off year in the trend of bookings into the Kittitas County Jail, and a combination of factors have led to lower-than-average inmate counts within the local criminal justice system.

As with most other facets of daily life, the pandemic has had a large part to do with the reduced bookings into the jail. Kittitas County Sherriff’s Office Inspector Chris Whitsett said the arrest rate per month for this year has averaged about 12 per month. That number is down by a few each month, a trend he said has been growing slightly since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eight people were arrested and booked into the jail in August, nine in September and 10 in October.

“That’s about where we’ve been running this year, and those numbers are a little bit lower than in previous years,” Whitsett said. “The most important reason for it is because of the restrictions we had to place on bookings at the jail because of COVID.”

Whitsett said the jail is currently rated for a capacity of just over 200, and because of the need to space inmates out, the jail has been running at less than half capacity during the pandemic.

“The reason we’ve been doing that is to keep our people safe, and we’ve been successful at that,” he said. “Among the jails in the state, we’ve been freakishly successful at keeping COVID out. We’ve only had one small outbreak and I think we only had six documented cases in that outbreak, none of which developed into a serious illness. What we’ve been doing to protect our inmates and our county from liability has been working.”

In order to accommodate less inmates, Whitsett said the Sheriff’s Office has had to focus on modifying their strategy as it relates to bookings.

“The people we accept into the jail are focused around public safety arrests,” he said. “The people that are in jail right now have to be there to protect the safety of the public. This month we’ve booked people for assaults and domestic violence, as well as certain warrants where we don’t have a choice, such as repeat DUI situations. If we can find an alternative to putting someone in jail right now, we’re working hard to do it.”

Whitsett said most of the crimes that aren’t currently resulting in jail bookings tend to be low-level property crimes, as well as some driving offenses where deputies have the ability to use discretion as to whether or not the offender needs to be booked.

“We’ve exercised this kind of discretion in past years, too,” he said. “We’ve just really had to turn up the filter right now because of the pressing need to maintain safety inside that facility.”

When it comes to other correctional institutions around the state and region, Whitsett said our county’s facility is not unique in the challenges facing it.

“That’s why we’ve had to make this push, while also communicating with all of our local law enforcement agencies to explain why we’re doing it,” he said. “If somebody needs to be in jail because they are a danger to the public, we’ll take them.”

For the offenders that don’t end up in jail for their crime, Whitsett said the legal system will still hold them accountable, and added that the process of tracking nonviolent offenders within the county is not a new process for the Sheriff’s Office.

“We understand the public’s frustration and misunderstanding about what happens when someone’s booked into jail and when they’re released from jail,” he said. “When we book and release somebody and the judge sets a bail, it’s constitutionally required to set a reasonable bail when it’s safe to do so. When somebody gets out of jail either on bail or their own recognizance, the process doesn’t end there. People often think that just because somebody’s out on the street the day after they got booked, everything’s just been a vain exercise. That’s not true at all. The process is really only getting started, as those people remain under the supervision of the court, and they are required to appear. If they don’t a warrant is issued and they are arrested again.”

