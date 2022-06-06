Each layer of her garment added one more aspect to the transformation from IT consultant for Intel to a woman living in biblical times, following the teachings of Jesus Christ.
The earth-tone maroon outer garment hung loose as it might have during the time, covering her feet, drawn tight with a belt. The sleeves hung loosely, occasionally covering her hands. Her necklace hung freely.
The simple veil covered her head and shoulders, yet leaving her face uncovered completed the transformation through simplistic attire, yet surprisingly complex.
Ellensburg mother of two April Mills stood before the careful eye of designer Erica Hart in the back shop of House of Hart Boutique Thursday afternoon, awaiting final inspection of her custom-made attire of biblical times.
Mills and her daughters Helen, 17, and Alice, 10, will participate in “The Chosen” series distributed by Angel Studios as extras in the scene where Jesus feeds the 5,000.
"The Chosen" is the first-ever multi-season series of the life of Christ. Season 1 is currently being streamed on The Peacock, while Season 2 is streamed on watch.angelstudios.com.
“It’s exciting. It’s an opportunity to be an active part of a story that’s been told for thousands of years, that’s been so powerful for so many people,” said Mills, who will be in the crowd of 5,000 that Jesus miraculously feeds in the third season’s adaptation of the gospels.
“I’ve heard of re-enactments before, but it’s usually the Civil War or something else. But to be able to re-enact these biblical stories with ordinary folks like us as part of it. I never would have guessed I’d do something like this.”
“The Chosen” became the world’s largest crowdfunded-media project when it raised $11 million for its first season. It is the only multi-series show about the life of Jesus as told from a faith-based perspective.
Producer Dallas Jenkins, the son of “Left Behind” author Jerry B. Jenkins, announced the call for extras via livestream with his Loaves and Fishes production company.
Production for Season 3 - the Feeding of 5,000 will capture the epic scene over two days on location in Midlothian, Texas.
Since the production is crowdfunded, the extras cast is responsible for their costumes, designed to represent the clothing of the time. The Mills enlisted the talents of Hart, who owns and operates House of Hart Boutique.
“I had color themes and different patterns of the times. I picked out all the fabrics and put the design together. They sent me an idea of what they were going to be doing during the scene and these are the options and boundaries of what they would like to see,” Hart said.
“It was kind of fun. I liked the challenge. This is my first time doing this kind of stuff (costume design). I like to awaken the creativity and see what I can do, which was exciting.”
Helen Mills is finishing up her junior year at Ellensburg High School. Her costume was different in that it represented Roman décor for her part in the scene.
“I’ve always been interested in old-style fashion. It’s pretty interesting that we found someone that could make (attire) for us and make it look like we lived back then,” Helen said. “I’m not sure what to expect, but I think there will be about five hours of filming.
“I haven’t done much acting before, but this should be fun.”
Alice Mills is finishing up online studies at Mount Stuart Elementary and is headed for Valley View next year. Flying into Dallas this week and participating in an online production is something out of the ordinary.
“I think it’s cool that they have so many people that will be part of the crowd,” Alice said. “Being a part of this is really exciting. I get to go and wear my costume. My dress is a bright blueish green. I really like it.”
"The Chosen" is a historical drama series that revolves around the life of Jesus Christ. The series follows the journey of Jesus of Nazareth as he gradually gains a large following and establishes a public ministry, according to the website.
On Dec. 9, 2019, the first season premiered on the show’s exclusive app called The Chosen: Jesus Christ Story and also on the VidAngel streaming service. Before the series debuted, a pilot episode was released in December of 2017, which received an overwhelming response.
For the third season, the prominent cast includes Shahar Isaac (Simon), Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Paras Patel (Matthew), and Noah James (Andrew).