There’s something about audience participation that touches the spirit, completing the bond of performer and the audience.
It doesn’t have to be on the great stages around the world like Red Rocks or The Gorge or Carnegie Hall or the Hollywood Bowl. Making people happy has its own reward no matter where it’s played.
Loco Motion lead singer who performs by the stage name A.A. Bottom has been making music and raising the spirit at Pacifica Assisted Living residents twice a month since February.
Songs like “Engine, Engine No. 9, Big Wheels a Rollin’,” “City of New Orleans,” “Jimmie Rodgers Dream” and other assorted train and hobo songs have the people singing along and even dancing, he said.
“I love it. People will come up and thank me afterwards,” he said. “I have one woman that wants me to do ‘Mercedes Benz,’ because she heard me sing ‘Me and Bobby McGee.’
“They’ve been a real part of me as person and an act. A big part of it is that they are so appreciative it touches my soul.”
Whether it’s sing along with Mitch Miller, a Roger Miller song or a slow lonesome waltz, music reaches across barriers and brings back a long-lost memory.
“One guy named Richard brings me his guitar every week to show it to me,” A.A. Bottom said. “He tells me he used to back up Peter Paul and Mary, and recently requested ‘Early Morning Rain’ on a Post It Note. So, I learned it and came back and performed it for them. I know he’s a musician and you can tell this is the highlight of his week.”
His songbook is as various as the people he plays for. He’s currently working up “The Times They Are a Changin,’” having just seen Bob Dylan in Spokane.
Other new material includes “Early Mornin’ Rain,” (Gordon Lightfoot), “If I had a Hammer" (Trini Lopez style), “Coming and the Going of the Trains” (Merle Haggard), “The Boxer" (Bob Dylan style), and “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” (Jim Croce).
One of the fan favorites is his version of “Green, Green Grass of Home.”
“It tends to bring back memories and they like to sing along,” he said. “I think the memory unit folks are my favorite audience, because I can see them respond to something that makes them happy,” A.A. Bottom explained.
“Many of them can’t remember that I've been there before, but they are the most attentive, responsive, and appreciative audience I’ve ever played for since we began this show."
A little hand-clapping and dancing as part of the audience participation lifts the performer’s spirit as well. Bottom looks forward to his every-other-week performance at the wine and cheese social.
“It gives me a chance to practice new material and spread a little joy,” he said. “They don’t get out much, but I have a chance to come in and make a difference.”