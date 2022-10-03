Support Local Journalism


There’s a new furry celebrity making the rounds around town, and chances are most of the community will have a chance to meet him over the next year.

Beacon the therapy dog is settling in as his new job at Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, where he will help comfort families in their time of loss and grievance. Beacon, a 9-month-old labradoodle has all the qualifications to do the job, being extensively trained as a professional therapy dog.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

