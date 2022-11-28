...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The countywide consolidated lodging tax work group has made its recommendations to award more than $310,000 to 2023 grant recipients, according to a news release from Kittitas County
The work group met Nov.18 to review 2023 grant applications for special events and projects. Funding for the grants comes from a special sales tax collected on overnight lodging facilities throughout the county. The tax is collected by Kittitas County and the cities of Roslyn, Cle Elum, and Ellensburg. Each entity contributes 13% of the collected funds for this annual grant process and appoints representatives to the work group that reviews the applications. Funds made available by each jurisdiction this year totaled $391,459.85. The work group recommended awards totaling $310,247.90.
As part of the review process, the work group heard from each applicant recommended for funding and then deliberated on the final awards. The final awards recommendations must now be approved by each participating jurisdiction’s legislative body before becoming official. The following applications were approved for funding for 2023:
Applicants — 2023 Recommended Awards
• Laughing Horse Arts Foundation dba Valley Musical Theatre — 2023 Summer Mainstage Musical, $3835.00
• Roslyn Downtown Association, $18,250.00
• Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce – Pioneer Days/Independence Day Celebration, 14,050.00