Ellensburg City Councilman Bruce Tabb is living proof that a lot of good work can formulate over a cup of coffee and good conversation.
“He takes those ideas that come from a conversation and runs with them,” Mayor Nancy Lillquist said. “Most recently, Bruce collaborated with Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright to develop an economic development plan that the county and all of the cities could embrace.
“To increase public engagement, Bruce began an ‘Ask the Mayor’ booth at the Farmers Market, and a Neighborhood Café (pre-COVID) program where council members met with citizens in their homes to hear concerns. The program is now called Coffee with Council and is an important way for citizens to engage informally with councilmembers.”
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
He’s a face-to-face, eye contact kind of guy and he will be stepping down from his Council 4 position, effective Aug. 31, to address family matters. He and his wife, Von Elison, intend to move to Bellingham.
“It’s a good time to step away,” said Tabb, who is a three-term council member who served two terms as mayor. “The transition is a good one and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.
“It’s a good time. We are really moving forward with Affordable Housing. We have a great staff committed to an excellent transit system. We’re working with the county commissioners on affordable housing and we’re really starting to see some of the work come to fruition.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Tabb came to Ellensburg in 1988 where he spent 31 years as the director of Elmview. Though he had similar jobs in Pendleton and Coos Bay, Oregon, his work in Central Washington took the facility to the next level.
“Bruce had a collaborative approach to leading our town through the uncertainties of the pandemic and summer of racial reckoning,” Lillquist said. “He began weekly coordinating meetings with the city, county, health and business leaders to share concerns and make sure everyone was getting good information so we could all pull in the same direction.
“After the George Floyd incident, he initiated the City Council subcommittee ‘Listening Tour’ with Nancy Goodloe and me to understand the experiences of minorities living in our community. The tour resulted in the establishment of a City Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission that has made recommendations to amend Ellensburg’s Comprehensive Plan and has continued the Listening Tour.”
LONG-TIME PUBLIC SERVANT
Lillquist, who is in her fifth term, which began in 2001, also said Tabb engaged with Gov. Jay Inslee’s office and Legislative and Congressional representatives to advocate for the community’s needs.
Councilman Rich Elliott is in his second stint on the council, having served nine years total, one as mayor. He has collaborated with Tabb on several issues over the years.
“Bruce has been a very active council member and mayor for the significant time he’s served on council.” Elliott said. “He engaged, talked to people. He didn’t just show up at the meetings unprepared.
“He was out in the community, talking to people, showing up at other meetings, making sure he was educated in all issues and that’s important. I’m sorry to see him go.”
JOINT EFFORT
In December of 2021, the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners met with the Ellensburg City Council to discuss multiple issues in a joint study session, among them the 1/10ths mental health tax that was voted on by the BOCC and homelessness issues within the county.
Other issues addressed that day included an interlocal agreement for the city’s Urban Growth Area.
“I think it’s amazing,” Tabb said at the time. “I think it’s a huge recognition of the work we’ve done together.”
Tabb has also served on the Public Transit Advisory Board. He is currently the chairman of the Affordable Housing Commission. He was very active in the passage of the 0.1 percent sales tax in April of 2018, which generates $450,000 to $500,000 a year for affordable housing projects. He also founded the Kittitas Yakima Valley Community Land Trust.
SUPPORTER OF THE ARTS
“At the core, he has always had the interest of the community at heart. He has really championed equity through his policies,” councilwoman Monica Miller said. “As a person, I would say he’s been a mentor to me in my first term. Sitting between Bruce and Nancy Lillquist is certainly enlightening.
“He’s been active and effective everywhere. He was critical in helping to create funding for the arts. By encouraging public participation, he encourages people to get outside their comfort zone for what’s important. It’s been a real honor serving on the council this short amount of time.”
Adam Winn is another first-term council member who has enjoyed serving the community with an active group on the council, he said.
WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE
“There is a wealth of knowledge that will be leaving. It’s a bitter-sweet situation, but I welcome the opportunity to continue his efforts,” Winn said. “He’s a great person. I’ve talked to him on the side about different issues.
“From a council standpoint, he’s been involved for so long and been so active. He will be missed.”
TAKING APPLICATIONS
The City of Ellensburg is accepting applications to fill the Position 4 vacancy that expires Dec. 31 2023.
Applications are available on the City web page or at City Hall, 501 N. Anderson St.
Required qualifications include:
• Registered voter of the city of Ellensburg, and
• A resident of the city of Ellensburg for at least one year next preceding the date of appointment. Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26.
Applicant introductions are scheduled to take place on September 6 and interviews, followed by selection at a Special Council Meeting on Sept. 12.