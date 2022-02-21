Ellensburg businessman Dave Adams has been a part of the local rodeo for three decades now.
The long-time volunteer on the board of directors says it’s time to step aside after being a part of the group that the saw the Ellensburg Rodeo enshrined into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame last summer, helped usher in Xtreme Bulls and, in essence, help make the Ellensburg Rodeo one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country.
“I have enjoyed being a part of an incredible team that believes in tradition and preserving the Western way of life,” Adams said. “I am forever grateful for all the opportunities the Ellensburg Rodeo has provided for me and my family.”
Adams began volunteering at the Labor Day Weekend event in 1991. He became a member of the Tops Hands in 2000 where he assisted in a variety of areas such as Yakama Indian Nation, parade, flags, and contestant relations.
He made the transition to director in 2008, serving 14 years on the Rodeo Board, according to the release.
During his time, Adams had a hand in facilities, grounds, livestock housing, parking, Sunday Night Posse Show, volunteer liaison and the Yakama Indian Nation.
After serving 30 years as a volunteer of the Ellensburg Rodeo, Adams said its time to retire from the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors.
While Adam’s focus will be on his family’s new business, Sweetwater Ranch. He will still be near the action during Labor Day Weekend volunteering at some capacity, he said.