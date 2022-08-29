Storm Aces Basketball

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) celebrates after a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday in Las Vegas.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Seattle Storm are the lowest remaining seed in the postseason and came in looking to steal at least one of the first two road games against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA semifinals.

Mission accomplished.

Tags

Recommended for you