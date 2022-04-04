...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Make Music Ellensburg and the Ellensburg Downtown Association is looking for musicians of all levels to join in on International Music Day on June 21. Local band Chuck Boom is a fan favorite.
And, they’ll be dancing in the Burg on International Music Day on June 21 if the Make Music Ellensburg and the Ellensburg Downtown Association have anything to say about it.
“Jan Jaffee at Make Music Ellensburg brought this idea to us and we thought it was a great idea. So, we’re looking for musicians to perform half hour to hour sessions at various businesses throughout town. All ages, professional, amateur musicians, all types music types,” EDA marketing and events coordinator Sophie Wagner said.
“We’ll be dancin’ in the streets all day. It’s a celebration of music and we want everybody to come out and enjoy.”
International Music Day is celebrated in over 450 cities and 100 countries, involving musicians of all ages and skill levels take to the streets, sidewalks, and parks to play.
Entire communities come out to listen, dance, and join in making music. In Ellensburg, musicians will be taking it to the streets, playing in several outdoor stages and indoor venues.
The musician's registration deadline to is May 21. Venue assignments will be confirmed by email after May 30.
Who can participate?
• The is an all ages, all ability, all play event. They are inviting anyone who plays an instrument from — school bands, wood shedders, garage bands, music students and solo musicians to come and play.
• Musicians are not paid, but can ask for tips and sell merchandise – T-shirts, CD’s etc.
• Musicians must sign up for a time slot dependent on availability and music must be approved for all age appropriate lyric content.