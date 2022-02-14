The sign on the desk at the top of the stairs reads, “Caution, rock star at work,” and it seemed apparent as young pianist Angela Ge progressed through her music lesson, eyes dancing underneath the health mask she wore, carefully reaching for each note on the piano in the entrance of Making Music Ellensburg.
Is the Ellensburg 6-year-old the next great pianist to grace the stage? Her work ethic and focus would indicate a rising star in the works, and she was working hard for instructor Nick Colletto.
“I started off with about six students in the summer and now it’s up to 20-plus in the matter of months,” said Colletto, who is the piano, jazz piano, trombone and euphonium, composition at the local music school on Third Avenue.
“All of my lessons are done in person. Video is certainly the realty for 2022, but everybody is sort of sick of going online.”
Make Music Ellensburg has been making some of its own noise since founder and local musician Jan Jaffee set up shop on Third Avenue four months ago.
The local music school is one of seven Kittitas County businesses that have advanced to the Trade Show round of the 2022 Enterprise Challenge where judges will evaluate contestants’ business ventures and choose the top finalists to move into the third and final round, ultimately vying for the winner’s circle of $17,500 in cash prizes.
Jaffee didn’t set out to win a million bucks. She’ll take it of course, but the finalist in the Best of Kittitas County 2020 musician category, just wants to spread the love and passion she has for music, one note at a time.
“We continue to grow. It seems like we need to find more hours in the day,” said Jaffee, who has a Master of Music Education from Central Washington University with experience teaching private lessons.
“We do hybrid offerings, where we do lessons in-house and online. Micah (Heflen) is up in Roslyn. He’ll come down for special events, but most of what he does is virtual lessons.”
Make Music Ellensburg has approximately 70 students, offering a dynamic range of lessons, classes, workshops, ensembles, as well as referrals to other local resources.
“Music is for everyone and participation should be available to everyone regardless of age, skill, or circumstance,” said Jaffee, who is a certificated teacher as well as performing singer-songwriter.
“It has a subtle way of encouraging problem-solving, self-esteem, self-discipline and responsibility.”
At one point, Jaffe ran the school out of her home. But she has expanded the operation into a former movie theatre and put together an all-star cast of instructors, including Micah Heflen, Amanda Christian, Nick Colletto, Bonnie Joy Stoutamyer and Bronson Moreno.
“I like it when their eyes light up and they understand something on the instrument, whether it’s the guitar or piano or drums or whatever,” Heflen said.
“I’m the Zoom guy. I do all of my teaching online. I have a student down in California I teach. He has family up here, which is how we got connected.”
Make Music Ellensburg does both private and group lessons of all ages. Anywhere from beginners to advanced players looking to take their game to another level.
“I have a couple of professional musicians I’d like to bring in for some single-day workshops. One will be a creativity workshop,” Jaffee said. “We’d also like to do some drum circle workshops and drum together. Anything where we can make music together, that’s my goal.”
Jaffee will be taking over the local adult choir Valley Voices.
“Lee (Bates) has passed me the baton for the Valley Voices,” she said. “I will be working with him to get that restarted sometime in the spring.”
Jan Jaffe: Piano, guitar, ukulele, preschool music, voice & choir, songwriting, adult learners. Jaffe can get you started and connected to the musical world.
Micah Heflen (Micah J): Int/adv electric and acoustic guitar, piano, songwriting, Latin & Afro-Cuban and improv styles. Micah J can help you get on stage.
Amanda Christian: Piano, clarinet, saxophone, ukulele. Christian can keep you on track with her positive energy.
Nick Colletto: Piano, jazz piano, trombone & euphonium, composition. Colletto can help you jam and play.
Bronson Moreno: Electric and acoustic guitar, beginning ukulele. Moreno has tips and tricks for every level.
Bonnie Joy Stoutamyer: Voice and beginning piano. Bonnie Joy can take your performance to the next level with confidence.