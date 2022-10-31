South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge

A mourner places flower to pay tribute to victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Monday. Police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend in the country’s worst disasters in years. 

 AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd of Halloween revelers anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend — a decision that has come under intense criticism following the deaths of more than 150 people when the group surged.

By comparison, nearly 7,000 police officers were sent to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor dueling protests that drew tens of thousands but still fewer people than flocked to the popular nightlife district of Itaewon the same night. Even the task force created to investigate why the crowd surged, with 475 members, is more three times larger than the detail assigned to crowd control.


