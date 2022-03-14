Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A German shepherd reportedly was wandering in the roadway on Kittitas Highway, milepost 3.5.
n Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on North Pearl Street.
n A stop sign was reported down at East Capitol Avenue and South Pine Street.
n A pig sticker was placed on a patrol car bumper on North Wildcat Way.
n Two dark-colored dogs reportedly were in the roadway on West Dolarway Road and North Hibbs Road.
n Graffiti was reported on a building on West Third Avenue.
n The reporting party could see on her Ring camera that there was a big blue moving van at her Ronald residence and that subjects had gained access to the residence.
n A business reportedly was spray-painted on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n Graffiti was reported on the north side of a church on North Ruby Street.
n The reporting party wanted to know if she can shoot a feral cat that is causing issues on her property on Bettas Road near Cle Elum.
n The reporting party left his car running while he went into a business on University Way and when he came out his keys were gone.
n A man reportedly paid for gas with a fake $100 bill on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A basement was broken into and a bicycle stolen on Pine Street.
n A 6-foot man in his late 40s reportedly was soliciting customers to clean their windshields on South Canyon Road and the customers complained.
n A black and brown medium-sized dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on North Pfenning Road and East Third Avenue.
n A single gunshot reportedly was heard on North Airport Road.
n The reporting party was riding his bicycle when a vehicle pulled out of a parking lot and hit him on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street. There were no injuries.
n Spray paint was reported on the side of a building on Sprague Street.
n Two huskies reportedly were running loose on West Third Avenue and North Pierce Street.
n Seven horses reportedly were walking in the roadway on Woodhouse Loop and Canyon Road.
n A 2017 Ford F350 reportedly was keyed on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly was ringing the bell and scribbling into the woods on North Pearl Street.
n A collision was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
n The reporting party had yard sale and free items out on her property all weekend, however, items not for sale or free were taken on East Bender Road.
n Two males reportedly were doing cartwheels and pushups in the middle of the roadway on East 18th Avenue.
n A burglary was reported on East Countryside Avenue.
n Graffiti was reported on the east side of a building on North Glen Drive.
n Keys, a computer and the vehicle were reported stolen on state Route 906.
n A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.
n Honda keys that had a Rainier bottle opener and a leather tag were reported stolen on state Route 906.
n A laptop was reported stolen from a ski patrol building on state Route 906.
n A duffle bag containing personal ski items and gear was reported stolen on state Route 906.
n A 2014 Prius reportedly was broken into on Suncadia Trail.
n Five juvenile skateboarders reportedly were walking around the old bowling alley on East Eighth Avenue looking for a way to climb on the roof.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Thorp Highway.
Fire
n An unattended fire was reported on Country Drive in Easton.
n Trees reportedly were smoldering with heavy smoke on the west side of the roadway on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.
n A brush fire was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
n A controlled brush pile burn was reported on Pheasant Lane.
n The rear axle of a trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 85.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. Bail $100.
n A 60-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
n A 21-year-old Kennewick woman was arrested by State Patrol officers for vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. No bail.
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
n A 19-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, and three counts of minor consumption/possession of alcohol. Bail $5,900.