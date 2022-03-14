Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A German shepherd reportedly was wandering in the roadway on Kittitas Highway, milepost 3.5.

n Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on North Pearl Street.

n A stop sign was reported down at East Capitol Avenue and South Pine Street.

n A pig sticker was placed on a patrol car bumper on North Wildcat Way.

n Two dark-colored dogs reportedly were in the roadway on West Dolarway Road and North Hibbs Road.

n Graffiti was reported on a building on West Third Avenue.

n The reporting party could see on her Ring camera that there was a big blue moving van at her Ronald residence and that subjects had gained access to the residence.

n A business reportedly was spray-painted on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n Graffiti was reported on the north side of a church on North Ruby Street.

n The reporting party wanted to know if she can shoot a feral cat that is causing issues on her property on Bettas Road near Cle Elum.

n The reporting party left his car running while he went into a business on University Way and when he came out his keys were gone.

n A man reportedly paid for gas with a fake $100 bill on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A basement was broken into and a bicycle stolen on Pine Street.

n A 6-foot man in his late 40s reportedly was soliciting customers to clean their windshields on South Canyon Road and the customers complained.

n A black and brown medium-sized dog reportedly was running in and out of traffic on North Pfenning Road and East Third Avenue.

n A single gunshot reportedly was heard on North Airport Road.

n The reporting party was riding his bicycle when a vehicle pulled out of a parking lot and hit him on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street. There were no injuries.

n Spray paint was reported on the side of a building on Sprague Street.

n Two huskies reportedly were running loose on West Third Avenue and North Pierce Street.

n Seven horses reportedly were walking in the roadway on Woodhouse Loop and Canyon Road.

n A 2017 Ford F350 reportedly was keyed on East First Street in Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly was ringing the bell and scribbling into the woods on North Pearl Street.

n A collision was reported on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.

n The reporting party had yard sale and free items out on her property all weekend, however, items not for sale or free were taken on East Bender Road.

n Two males reportedly were doing cartwheels and pushups in the middle of the roadway on East 18th Avenue.

n A burglary was reported on East Countryside Avenue.

n Graffiti was reported on the east side of a building on North Glen Drive.

n Keys, a computer and the vehicle were reported stolen on state Route 906.

n A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.

n Honda keys that had a Rainier bottle opener and a leather tag were reported stolen on state Route 906.

n A laptop was reported stolen from a ski patrol building on state Route 906.

n A duffle bag containing personal ski items and gear was reported stolen on state Route 906.

n A 2014 Prius reportedly was broken into on Suncadia Trail.

n Five juvenile skateboarders reportedly were walking around the old bowling alley on East Eighth Avenue looking for a way to climb on the roof.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on South Thorp Highway.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on March 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An unattended fire was reported on Country Drive in Easton.

n Trees reportedly were smoldering with heavy smoke on the west side of the roadway on Thrall Road and No. 6 Road.

n A brush fire was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.

n A controlled brush pile burn was reported on Pheasant Lane.

n The rear axle of a trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 85.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $3,000.

n A 26-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. Bail $100.

n A 60-year-old Snohomish woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.

n A 21-year-old Kennewick woman was arrested by State Patrol officers for vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. No bail.

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.

n A 19-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, and three counts of minor consumption/possession of alcohol. Bail $5,900.

