Police
Kittcom received the following calls on March 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An older blue pickup with a metal toolbox reportedly struck a pole at a restaurant on East University Way and then left the scene.
The reporting party heard 10 gunshots on East 11th Avenue and North B Street.
A door decoration reportedly had burn marks on it on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A tan Ford Freestyle reportedly was stolen from a residence on South Ruby Street.
An Australian shepherd reportedly was struck by a vehicle on North Ruby Street, which then left the scene.
A camp trailer reportedly was broken into on Vantage Highway.
The reporting party advised there is a sign taped to a pole on North Main Street and Third Avenue and there was a light shining into traffic next to the sign that made it difficult for her to see.
A fence in a backyard on West 10th Avenue reportedly was cut a week ago.
A PS5 and an Xbox reportedly were stolen from a room on East 11th Avenue.
Two juvenile males reportedly were in a ditch jumping out at traffic on Alpine Drive and No. 81 Road.
A residential burglary was reported on East 11th Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Look Road and Alford Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A powerline was reported down across the roadway on Thorp Cemetery Road.
A hit and run was reported on West Helena Avenue and North Water Street.
All the mailbox doors were open and locks were broken off on Woods and Steele Road.
A mailbox reportedly was spray-painted with “KKK” and other markings on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A large pile of mail reportedly was found in a ditch off of South Cle Elum Ridge Road.
A mailbox reportedly was struck by something on West Bender Road.
A man reportedly stole gasoline from a vehicle parked behind a residence on Cliff Avenue.
The reporting party found an Apple Tracker on her vehicle on Nelson Siding Road.
A 2004 Toyota Camry reportedly was stolen on East 11th Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on North Pearl Street.
The reporting party said there was a bloody raccoon on her porch on North Okanogan Street. The reporting party wanted law enforcement aware in case it attacked people or animals.
The reporting party believed he saw a coyote or similar animal run into the bushes on West University Way.
A 5-foot, 5-inch teenage male wearing a sweatshirt and blue jeans reportedly was carrying a sledgehammer on his shoulders on West 15th Avenue and North Stonebridge.
A non-injury collision involving a blue Honda and a gray Nissan was reported on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party was walking on Powerline Road near Cle Elum when she was called over by a resident who told her she could not walk on the road. The man had a gun in a holster on his hip.
A dead fawn was reported on the side of the roadway on Cove Road.
A truck reportedly was running loose in the parking lot of a store on Gladmar Road.
The railroad crossing arm reportedly was down without a train present on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
Two dogs reportedly came onto the reporting party’s property and killed six chickens on Hazel Lane.
A man reportedly was looking into the window of vehicles on West Fifth Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on March 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A blue hatchback reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 127.
A grass fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 84.
A ditch fire reportedly was spreading out of control on West Bowers Road.
A grass fire was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 1.
The reporting party advised a neighbor had a controlled burn that looked to be out of control on Vantage Highway.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 5-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 41-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen mail, forgery, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and financial fraud. Bail $50,000.
A 43-year-old Ronald woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
A 41-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
An 18-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000,
A 21-year-old Pasco woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 20-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.