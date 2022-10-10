SPORTS-BBA-MARINERS-BLUEJAYS-GET

The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 8 in Toronto.

 TNS

TORONTO — How do you recover from an awful outing from your starting pitcher, a worse showing from one of your best relievers and a seven-run deficit with everything seemingly working against you and a sold-out crowd cheering against you like it’s Thunderdome?

You just keep playing the same stubborn way that led to you to your success during the regular season — relentless at-bats, trust in the hitters behind you and not trying to win the game by yourself.

