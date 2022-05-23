Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A motor vehicle collision was reported on East Jackson Avenue.
n Unknown persons reportedly ran over flower pots and planters on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A horse was reported missing on North Thorp Highway.
n A black cow was reported in the roadway on Umptanum Road.
n The second-floor light reportedly was broken out in a building on East 11th Avenue.
n A brown and white Chihuahua reportedly was running at large at the airport on East Bowers Road.
n The reporting party observed on camera a man knocking on the door of a residence on Fifth Street and then trying to open the door.
n A dirt bike reportedly was speeding on Coal Mine Trail.
n A theft was reported at the Wellington Event Center on the Central Washington University campus.
n A man reportedly stole a whole cart of whipped cream from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum and put it in his car.
n An assault was reported in a store on North Ruby Street.
n A black cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
n A subject who reportedly owes the reporting party money came to a location on East Manitoba Avenue to get a book from the reporting party, shoved the reporting party to the ground and broke the reporting party’s phone.
n An assault was reported on North B Street.
n A car reportedly was in a ditch off of Smithson Road and Cotton Tail.
n The reporting party could hear someone shooting a pistol next door on Pine Glen Court in Cle Elum.
n A cooler, large propane cylinder and cargo hitch were reported stolen on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A hit and run was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
n An assault was reported on state Route 903.
n A dog reportedly was running at large at the Lake Easton Sno Park.
n A burglary was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on North Brook Court.
n A dog in a vehicle on East Mountain View Avenue reportedly appeared to be in distress.
n A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 127.
n The reporting party found a dead puppy in a carrier in the garbage on North Dolarway Road.
n A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 84.5.
n Subjects reportedly were having intercourse in a tan pickup parked on East Third Avenue.
n The reporting party was in a vehicle in a drive-thru on South Canyon Road when a heavy-set woman walked up to the reporting party’s vehicle, called her names and told her to get out of the vehicle.
n The reporting party heard what sounded like two gunshots on North Okanogan Street.
n The water main reportedly appeared to be broken on Main Street near Kiwanis Park.
n A dead black cat was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
n A subject in a small white car reportedly stopped on state Route 10 and fired a single shot from a gun.
n One resident reportedly hit another resident and attempted to run her over with her wheelchair on North Cora Street.
n A window of the reporting party’s work truck reportedly was broken and vehicle information and a garage door opener were stolen on West 11th Avenue.
n A woman with long red/orange hair wearing black reportedly came through a yard, walked through the gate and was walking northbound on the sidewalk on South Pine Street.
n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
n A cow with a white belly reportedly was in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
n An olive-green 2015 Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen on South Ruby Street.
n A black dog reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on state Route 97 and West University Way.
n A woman without shoes reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway on North Maple Street and East 11th Avenue.
n A subject reportedly fell into the Yakima River, swam across the river and was stranded on the other side near Leisure Land Lane.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An oven reportedly was on fire on East Brighton Loop.
n Smoke was reported on the north side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
n Smoke reportedly was coming from the roof of a residence on North Alder Street.
n There was a report of a fire in the motor of the fan on the roof of a structure on Triple L Loop.
n A controlled fire was reported off the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
n A black plume of smoke was reported on state Route 903 and Ridgecrest Road.
n An unattended campfire was reported off of Silver Creek Road.
n Smoke was reported off the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 57.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 25-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violating a no-contact order. Bail $100.
n A 54-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for disorderly conduct. Bail $300.
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation of a protection order. Released on personal recognizance.
n A 52-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $25,000.
n A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police for first-degree criminal trespass, and two counts of third-degree theft. Bail $300.
n A 20-year-old Bellingham man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to register as a sex offender. Bail $5,000.
n A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for violation of a protection order. Bail $10,000.
n A 22-year-old Studio City, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for operating a vehicle without valid identification. Bail $1,000.
n A 52-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 43-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for burglary, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and third-degree theft. No bail.