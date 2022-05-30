Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A passenger in a red 270 Nissan Z reportedly was shooting an air gun out the window on West Third Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly flipped and was on its top in front of a store on South Canyon Road.
A beagle reportedly was running in the roadway on West Patrick Avenue and Benton Street in Kittitas.
A man reportedly threw a can of soda at the reporting party’s boyfriend on East Sixth Avenue.
The driver’s side window of a Kia reportedly was broken on South Canyon Road.
Graffiti was reported on the back of a building on North Pearl Street.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
At least three bicycles reportedly were stolen from covered bicycle racks on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Someone reportedly drilled a hole in the gas tank of a company vehicle on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly came onto the reporting party’s property on North Thorp Highway and stripped the reporting party’s vehicles for parts.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on West Fourth Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on East Fifth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
Obscene graffiti was reported on East 11th Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A utility wire was reported on the ground in an alley between East Sixth Avenue and North Sprague Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Riverbottom Road, milepost .5.
A white semi reportedly blew a tire, hit a guardrail and kept driving on Tjossem Road and Berry Road. The damaged guardrail was partially blocking the roadway.
The reporting party requested to speak with law enforcement about her father’s death 45 years ago in Ellensburg.
Four black Angus cattle were reported on the side of the roadway on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
A cell phone was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
A 2008 white Silverado Duramax was reported stolen on West Third Avenue.
Flashing lights reportedly had been going on and off at the railroad crossing on West Mountain View Avenue and South Industrial Way without a train going through.
A black cow was reported on the edge of the roadway on Look Road and Spring Valley Lane.
The reporting party called law enforcement saying he pulled a gun on a man he suspected of breaking into his vehicle. The man had been drinking and began to cry. The reporting party let the man go.
An assault was reported at French Cabin Creek near Ronald.
An attempted break-in of an apartment was reported on North Airport Road. The door was damaged but nothing was taken from the residence.
Beads were reported stolen from a residence on South Chestnut Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on South Water Street.
The reporting party Googled “dusk” and felt he should not have been locked inside Rotary Park because dusk had not yet occurred.
A husky with a pink collar reportedly was loose in the roadway on Brick Road and North Willow Street.
A black Dachshund reportedly was in and out of the roadway on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
The reporting party’s dog reportedly was hit by a car which then kept on driving on North Cora Street.
An attempted break-in was reported at a residence on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party said there were subjects with cardboard signs panhandling for food and money in front of the Post Office on South Main Street in Kittitas. The reporting party did not want to encounter them so did not check his mail.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The neighbors reportedly are constantly shooting different weapons on McDonald Road.
A stop sign reportedly had blown over on Naneum Road and Game Farm Road.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A couple came into a store on East First Street in Cle Elum, reportedly got into a verbal argument with the reporting party and the woman pushed the reporting party.
A couple parked on Salmon la Sac Road to hike and an exhaust pipe and catalytic converter reportedly were stolen from the vehicle.
A man on a bicycle reportedly was standing next to the bicycle urinating in front of the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue station on Mountain View Avenue.
The door to a residence reportedly had been kicked in on West Second Street in Cle Elum. The neighbor told the reporting party it happened three days ago.
An SUV reportedly hit the guardrail on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A bear reportedly was running through a residential area on state Route 903 and East South Avenue in Roslyn.
Two students reportedly were smoking marijuana inside a car at McElroy Park.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two small brush fires were reported off Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
An oven fire was reported at a residence on Big Bend Road near Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly was on fire in the bushes off Coleman Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
The arrest report for the weekend had not been received prior to publication deadline.