Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An unruly customer reportedly was refusing to leave a business on North Dolarway Road.
Tools reportedly were stolen from a vehicle parked inside a fenced area on South Industrial Way.
A chainsaw was reported stolen three weeks ago from a vehicle parked in the Reecer Creek area.
The reporting party received a fake $100 bill on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on North Spokane Street in Kittitas.
The reporting party was calling from the ladies’ bathroom in a clubhouse on Mountain River Trails. A man was banging on the door and screaming.
Tree removal at West Dry Creek and Reecer Creek Road reportedly was blocking the roadway without flaggers.
The reporting party said a lightbar was stolen from their son’s vehicle five months ago and now the reporting party believes they have located it on a Durango parked on West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
A possible theft was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum. The subject beeped when exiting the building.
The reporting party witnessed the driver push an older male passenger in a black Jeep on Pacific Street. The driver has a beard.
A white SUV reportedly drove through a wire that was put up in a parking lot to stop vehicles from driving through the area on East Manitoba Avenue.
A black cow with a tag in its left ear reportedly was walking on Lower Green Canyon Road. The cow appeared to be injured and had a cut on the side of its head.
Large planters reportedly were overturned on North Pearl Street and Main Street.
Subjects reportedly were observed through security cameras going through garbage and taking scrap metal on West Fourth Avenue.
Water reportedly was coming out of the ground where a stump had been removed on East Fifth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A stop sign reportedly was knocked over on North Water Street and West Helena Avenue.
Wheels are other items were reported stolen on South Railroad Avenue.
A plugged covert reportedly was causing water to go over the roadway on Prater Road.
A bicyclist reportedly was hit by a vehicle on state Route 97 and North Dolarway Road.
Two large dogs reportedly were running loose in the roadway on North Water Street.
A man in his early 20s in a red hoodie, plaid PJ bottoms and white sneakers reportedly stole a deli sandwich and a beverage from a store on North Ruby Street.
A tree reportedly had fallen on power lines on Thomas Road.
Washed $1 bill reportedly was made into a $20 bill and passed on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on East 11th Avenue.
An assault was reported on West Clearview Drive.
An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
Two callers reported a man shot their windows while traveling westbound on Interstate 90, milepost 57.
A horse was reported at large on Horvatt Road in Roslyn.
There was a request that a man be trespassed from a business on West University Way. the man comes into the store, buys alcohol, chugs it in the bathroom and then gets kicked out. He keeps coming back.
A trailer reportedly was stolen off property on Sunshine Way near Cle Elum.
Trash was dumped in the area of Durr Road and Umptanum Road.
A pit bull and a white husky or German shepherd reportedly attacked the reporting party’s wife and her dog on Blue Spruce Drive near Cle Elum.
A welcome sign, two solar lanterns and a tree were reported stolen from property on North Brook Lane.
A woodchuck reportedly was stuck behind the reporting party’s shed on East Fourth Avenue. The reporting party did not know what to do.
The reporting party heard approximately 70 gunshots in the past hour on Salmon la Sac Road.
Coffee, bread and cheese reportedly were stolen by a male subject on North Ruby Street.
A building reportedly had been spray-painted on East Manitoba Avenue.
There were multiple reports of malicious mischief on South Pine Street, South Main Street, West Tacoma Avenue, East Tacoma Avenue and East Manitoba Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 7-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The smell of something burning was reported in a building on South Chestnut Street.
The reporting party observed book pages and charred items initially on fire on North Alder Street. The reporting party poured water on them and now the items were just smoking.
Visible flames were reported under a Honda Sport UT pulled over on Interstate 90, milepost 130.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 7-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree computer trespass, failure to appear/second-degree theft and failure to appear/third-degree theft . Bail $5,400.
A 58-year-old Shoreline woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
An 18-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 42-year-old Quincy man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000.
A 38-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for warrant/second-degree burglary, and warrant/third-degree theft. Bail $1,000.
A 31-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for resisting arrest and violation of a no-contact order/domestic violence. Bail $500.
A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/forgery. Bail $500.