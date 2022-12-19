LA Bowl Football

Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams (32) tackles Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of the LA Bowl in Inglewood, California, Saturday.

 AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Mims and Jake Haener helped complete the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history in their final game for Fresno State,

Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Haener threw two TD passes and the Bulldogs rolled to a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.


