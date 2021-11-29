Missing Mississippi man found deceased For the DAILY RECORD Nov 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A missing 30-year-old Mississippi man, whose car was involved in a one-vehicle collision on Bullfrog Road on Nov. 16, was found deceased on Sunday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.On Sunday search teams found Andrew Morgan less than half a mile from where his vehicle was found abandoned after a minor accident on the Bullfrog Road off-ramp at Interstate 90, milepost 80, 12 days ago.Morgan was found with the help of a multi-county Search and Rescue team including numerous search canines, one of which led the teams to his body. Morgan was located in a swampy, wooded area south of the freeway, in the same direction his phone and some clothing had been abandoned.Morgan recently told his family in Mississippi he was living and working in the Seattle area. They stayed in touch with him and helped him out with occasional money, but Morgan dropped out of contact recently. His family was then alarmed to get a notice from the Washington State Patrol that Morgan’s car was impounded on Nov. 16. It had been involved in a minor one-vehicle accident near Cle Elum.When Washington State Troopers found no one with the car, they impounded it and sent the notice of impound to the registered owner, Morgan’s mother in Mississippi. Morgan’s family called the Washington State Patrol, who contacted the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which and started the search for Morgan .There is no evidence of foul play at this time. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office will conduct the medical investigation into Morgan’s cause of death. His family has been notified of his passing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andrew Morgan Search Police Highway Military Anatomy Kittitas County Mississippi Washington State Sheriff Road Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate ready to get to work Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter