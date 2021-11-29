Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A missing 30-year-old Mississippi man, whose car was involved in a one-vehicle collision on Bullfrog Road on Nov. 16, was found deceased on Sunday, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday search teams found Andrew Morgan less than half a mile from where his vehicle was found abandoned after a minor accident on the Bullfrog Road off-ramp at Interstate 90, milepost 80, 12 days ago.

Morgan was found with the help of a multi-county Search and Rescue team including numerous search canines, one of which led the teams to his body. Morgan was located in a swampy, wooded area south of the freeway, in the same direction his phone and some clothing had been abandoned.

Morgan recently told his family in Mississippi he was living and working in the Seattle area. They stayed in touch with him and helped him out with occasional money, but Morgan dropped out of contact recently.

His family was then alarmed to get a notice from the Washington State Patrol that Morgan’s car was impounded on Nov. 16. It had been involved in a minor one-vehicle accident near Cle Elum.

When Washington State Troopers found no one with the car, they impounded it and sent the notice of impound to the registered owner, Morgan’s mother in Mississippi. Morgan’s family called the Washington State Patrol, who contacted the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, which and started the search for Morgan .

There is no evidence of foul play at this time. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office will conduct the medical investigation into Morgan’s cause of death. His family has been notified of his passing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.