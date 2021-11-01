Morris' late TD lifts Washington past Stanford 20-13 MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Washington place kicker Peyton Henry (47) kicks a field goal against Stanford during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan with 21 seconds remaining, lifting Washington past Stanford 20-13 on Saturday night.Sean McGrew ran for 114 yards on 19 carries to pace Washington’s best game of the year running the ball. Cameron Davis added 99 yards on 18 attempts to help the Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) pile up a season-high 229 yards on the ground.Peyton Henry matched his career-high with four field goals. Afterward, loud music blared from Washington’s locker room as the Huskies celebrated their first win in Stanford since 2007.“That feeling right there is just going to give us so much more confidence,” Morris said. “That’s the resilience we have on this team. We harped on all this week details and coming out with energy and starting fast. That definitely showed in this game.”Stanford has lost three straight since knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon.“Not the way we wanted to come out after the bye,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “Honestly (we) played defense good the entire game but once again it comes down to two minutes and we couldn’t get the stop to end the game. That’s how you lose.”The Cardinal (3-5, 2-4) trailed most of the game before scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to take a brief lead.Quarterback Tanner McKee scored on a 1-yard dive and Joshua Karty kicked a 43-yard field goal that put Stanford up 13-12. The Huskies turned the ball over on downs on its ensuing possession but forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:51 remaining.After Washington was called for a delay on the first play, the Huskies moved quickly downfield and appeared to be setting up for a field goal before Morris lofted a perfect throw to McMillan for the game-winning score.“We had limited seconds there and no more timeouts,” coach Jimmy Lake said. “We felt like they were going to hunker up there to try to stop us against the run. We went on the slant and go. Dylan Morris threw a strike and great job by Jalen McMillan.”THE TAKEAWAYWashington: The Huskies are feeling a lot better after their second consecutive comeback win. Morris made the game-winning throw but it was Washington's running game that made the difference. McGrew and Davis were unstoppable most of the night.Stanford: The Cardinal made a handful of big plays but were too stagnant offensively. The defense made a critical fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter but a breakdown in coverage was costly.UP NEXTWashington: Play No. 7 Oregon on Nov. 6.Stanford: Host Utah on Nov. 5. 