The Ellensburg High School graduating class of 2020 had a very unusual commencement ceremony due to the pandemic. Instead of attending a celebration, students and their families booted up their computers to watch themselves graduate in a pre-recorded ceremony. The video was released Friday at 7 p.m. Later that night, fireworks were set off at EHS in celebration of the graduates.
In the video, edited by local videographer Jerry Alldridge, students are seen entering the EHS gym in groups of eight, and taking their seats. Some students wore masks.
Movie magic was used to make it appear as if all students were there at the same time. In truth, no more than the eight students on screen were in the building at once. This was to spread the students out and reduce any potential spread of COVID-19.
The editing of the video made the ceremony seamless, as if everyone was in the same place, at the same time.
Speakers were then shown giving their speeches as if they were addressing the class of 2020 in person. However, these speeches were filmed at a different time. The speakers were talking to no one but the cameras.
The national anthem was performed by the Ellensburg High School choir.
Principal Beau Snow introduced the first speaker of the ceremony, EHS teacher Marco Bicchieri. He was chosen by the graduates to speak.
He opened his speech by telling the students watching that “grit and relationships lead to success and happiness in life." There are things in life that these students can’t control, the COVID-19 outbreak for example. What students can control is their commitment and their attitude. Like this video graduation, it is possible to make the best of a bad situation.
Bicchieri brought up an acronym, D.A.W.G.S. Determination, acceptance, work ethic, grit and scholarship. Qualities that make a good student, and an acronym that works well when a bulldog is the school mascot.
“As the class of 2020 we are a part of history, whether we like it or not,” said Class Speaker Madison Thompson. “This is no Nicholson Pavilion, and this is not the typical Ellensburg High School graduation day. But we are a unique class, and the same old thing probably wouldn’t have worked for us anyways.”
During the ceremony, there were two student performances. The first was Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World,” sung by Zoe Uhrke, with Patrick Adkisson on guitar. The second was Nicholas Gleed, who sung “History” by One Direction.
After Gleed’s song, the Ellensburg School Board members each gave a small speech.
Fifty minutes into the video, Principal Snow begins to present students with their diplomas. Names are read off by Athletic Director Cole Kanyer and teacher Liz Zentner.
The final speaker was Class President Elise McConnell. In her speech, she told her peers to look past the last couple months, before COVID-19 interrupted their senior year, and remember all the good times they had.
At one hour, 34 minutes and 55 seconds into the commencement video, she instructed the class of 2020 to move their tassels, and officially graduate.