The sounds flowed from the backroom at the record store to the Tiny Stage on Thursday night, bringing music to the people and song to the streets.
Seemed only right that local singer/songwriter Star Anna grace the back-room stage at Old Skool’s Music Store just days before the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day.
While Record Store Day International announced Taylor Swift as its first ever global ambassador for Saturday’s celebrations around the world, Star Anna reminded her Ellensburg audience that Star Anna Constantina Krogstie Banford can lay it down with the best of ‘em.
Thursday night’s performance in the back room at Old Skool’s felt like a well-worn pair of shoes, it just fit. Adding guitarist Omar Schambacher from the Great Spiders gave her performance a bright new vibe with a guitar showcase and her powerful voice.
“It’s been a while since I’ve played with Omar, but we used to play quite a bit when I was in Seattle,” Star Anna said. “Omar was in my first band and I’ve played with him off and on for a lot of years.
“I still try to play the songs the way that I play them, but be a little more aware of what he’s doing. His slide guitar was fun.”
Back in the day became today when two old friends put it out there one more time. Schambacher’s guitar work was stylistic and fine. His slide was reminiscent of some of the great players, adding a new spice to an old recipe.
“We used to play at a good local haunt called the Valley Café. She got a guitar and it was obvious real early that she had a great voice and a lot of natural talent,” Schambacher said.
“Her voice is definitive. What I love about her is her sense of rhythm. She’s one of the best musicians I’ve ever played with and I’ve played with a lot of people.”
They introduced a few new songs, including “Silver Lining” and “Song and Dance.”
Record Store Day was founded back in 2007 and is now celebrating its 15th anniversary, reminding people that music made on vinyl still has its place in an instant-access world.
Nashville singer/songwriter Joseph Hunter Duncan brought his Americana trio to the evening of music, which also included local favorites Hard as Folk, featuring its new lineup.
“We were supposed to play here back in October, but it didn’t work out so we ended up playing the Dark Moon,” Duncan said.
“We’re really glad to get to play here, this is definitely on the list (of places to play). This room has a lot of energy and it’s a fun place to play. You walk through the record store, so with Record Store Day coming up, it’s absolutely cool to be playing here.”
The night started with the driving beat of Hard as Folk with mainstays Noel Henry Brooks Walsh out front singing and drummer Shanaun Green. The group has added Chance Richardson on lead guitar and bassists Myles Lundy.
They dipped into their songbook with songs like “Sun Up to Sun Down,” “Jolene,” and “Beautiful Mess,” wrapping up their nine-song set with “Jewel.”
“I love this place. It’s the heart of the music scene for Ellensburg,” said Walsh, who also ran the sound for the night. “We did ‘All About’ tonight, which was a brand new song. It’s a good place to work out new stuff.”
Green’s background includes a stint on the drumline for the Seattle Seahawks Blue Thunder, so he knows how to drive the bus.
“I’ve played at other places around town, but I really like this room,” he said. “It’s a music store as well, so it’s the unofficial place to play in Ellensburg.”
Over on Pearl Street, the Central Washington University six-member jazz combo Lady Cats capped off Jazz Appreciation Month for the Ellensburg Community Radio with a dazzling five-song set that included two original songs by keyboardist Becky Griswold entitled “Years From Now” and “Stalker.”
They opened with “There Will Be Another You,” and just took it around the horn, giving each member a solo to get the room in the 420 Building loft energized.
“How Blue Can You Get,” featured a nice blend of Chloe Pierce’s alto sax with the strong vocal presence of Mairead Rising to reach outside the box a bit with the B.B. King classic.
“We’ve done some radio performances where we know it’s going to be recorded, you tend to think about what you’re playing a little differently, more deliberately,” said Pierce, who’s a member of Jazz Band I at CWU.
“With live performance, there’s a lot of things you can’t account for. There was a lot of improv tonight, a lot of things happening on the spur of the moment. The original songs were a lot of fun because we hadn’t heard them before so those were fun to do.”