Carbon Storage New Prospects

Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant, sits in outside Gillette, Wyoming, on June 14. Geologists at the University of Wyoming are studying whether rock layers up to 10,000 feet deep can hold carbon dioxide emitted by the plant.

 AP

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The rolling prairie lands of northeastern Wyoming have been a paradise of lush, knee-deep grass for sheep, cattle and pronghorn antelope this summer.

But it’s a different green — greener energy — that geologist Fred McLaughlin seeks as he drills nearly two miles into the ground, far deeper than the thick coal seams that make this the top coal-mining region in the United States. McLaughlin and his University of Wyoming colleagues are studying whether tiny spaces in rock deep underground can permanently store vast volumes of greenhouse gas emitted by a coal-fired power plant.

