The new exhibit gives art patrons a chance to experience “Visual Articulations,” in the main room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery before the First Friday Artwalk in October.

The work of Edna Bjorge, Judy Kalin, Mindy Renee Clark and Samantha Birks Fisher went up on Friday and will remain through Nov. 6.

“The new exhibition is exciting, beautiful and complex,” curator Matthew Lennon said. “It challenges viewers at many levels.”

The artists brought together in this exhibition gives the viewer a distinct engagement that forms an aesthetic of sensations, thought and possibility, Lennon said.

Each artist reveals something of the world we share, motivated by their own experiences and sense of life’s complexities.

“I still paint with oils and watercolors, but I find pastels to be instrumental for portraying the light, color and atmosphere I find in nature,” Bjorge said. “For me, making art is an ongoing life process. Through my paintings I try to help the viewer ‘see through my eyes,’ and perhaps experience the same sense of wonder and mystery I find in the natural world.”

Through the work in Visual Articulations, the world can be seen, felt, as serene, chaotic, expressive and generous.

“For me, painting is a process of suggesting information and mood to the viewer using technique, color, line, and value on any given surface," Kalin said. “I attempt to relate to them emotionally. The viewer often completes the painting as they bring their own life experience and recognition to each work.”

These artists’ use of color and interpretation find a way to shed light on the world in its complex and beautiful manifestations and definitely worth an afternoon of exploration at the museum and gallery on Pearl Street.

“It is said that an artist must seek and find their own ‘voice,’ to be authentic. ‘Visual Articulations’ is a demonstration of unique voices and diverse authenticity,” Lennon said.

