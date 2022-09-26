Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon has set in motion an artistic vision of nature and the world through the eyes of painter Sheri Bay and turned wood artist Leo Bowman in the main gallery.
That vision continues into the McGiffin Room Gallery with the mixed media sculpture of Renee Adams’ work and finally the dramatic Native American expression of painter Rising Fire on the New Artists Wall.
“I like the way that it’s all connected through nature,” Lennon said. “These artists are drawn to the natural world, its inhabitants, organic elements and its beauty.
“They express their connection through their work and in the choice of materials. Each artist brings incredible skill. The intensity of craft in Leo Bowman’s turned wood pieces is remarkable, as is Sheri Bay’s vibrant blending of color and water.”
Bowman strives to reveal the hidden depth of his chosen material, bringing out the natural grain structure and allowing nature to display its beauty and grace. His artistic quest demands skill and a commitment to process, providing a multitude of revelations.
“When I received my first lathe in 1975 as a Christmas gift, I was hooked on turning,” he said. “The turning is only one part of the process. Finishing and enhancement can include: carving, airbrushing, burning or even adding another medium, while not losing the natural beauty of the wood.”
Bay’s work is deceptively gentle. The use of oil paint lends itself to a creativity all its own, Lennon said. Her animals remain wild, but the intensity of their gazes and the sweeping brush strokes reveal the organic quality of their shapes, encouraging empathy for the endangered world.
“I work in a variety of mediums including pastel, oil, ink, and watercolor. I prefer watercolor because of its unpredictability,” Bay explained. “It can be controlled, but if allowed to run and mix with other colors, the result is beautiful and often surprising.
“The magic of watercolor is its unique ability to define itself and my best results come when I allow the paint to freely explore the subject. Over time, it has come to define my loose yet composed style.”
Rising Fire’s explorations of nature and legacy create an expressionistic and transformative world. She generously invites the viewer to enter, to remember and dream. Her vision encourages and acknowledges everyday struggles and experiences.
In the McGiffin Room Gallery, Adams' work goes beyond notions of popular design and craft. Her motifs gracefully lend themselves to organically inspired presentations.
This work differs from her distinctive creation of plants. This body of work creates a masterful convergence of materials — metal and handcrafted ceramics — that speak to a sense of discovery found within nature.
“The personal intent of the artists is fulfilled in the work, and allows the viewer to recognize natural elements and simultaneously see the world differently,” Lennon said.