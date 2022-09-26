Support Local Journalism


Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon has set in motion an artistic vision of nature and the world through the eyes of painter Sheri Bay and turned wood artist Leo Bowman in the main gallery.

That vision continues into the McGiffin Room Gallery with the mixed media sculpture of Renee Adams’ work and finally the dramatic Native American expression of painter Rising Fire on the New Artists Wall.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

