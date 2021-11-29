New Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the position BY KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Nov 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katie Estes is the new communications manager for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new employee who is quickly learning the ropes of helping promote local businesses, tourism, and events within the county.Katie Estes is settling into her new job as communications manager for the chamber, and she is enjoying every minute. Estes began with the chamber on Sept. 22, and said she hit the ground running with the Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival. She attributed much of seamless transition to outgoing manager Emily Masseth, who took a job with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.“She put in a whole month’s notice, so I was able to job shadow with her for a good two weeks before she was done here,” Estes said. “I really had the best job training leading up to me being fully on my own.” Estes thoroughly enjoyed her first event in Roslyn and said the element of her new job that stands out the most is an emphasis on teamwork, something she said was clearly evident during the festival.“We’re a very small chamber with about eight employees, but we’re a really solid team and we rely on each other to be successful,” she said. “It’s really nice and something I’m not used to having been in the school system for the last few years.”Having grown up on the West Side, Estes completed her undergraduate studies at Central Washington University, marking the beginning of her love affair with the Kittitas Valley. After working in various educational positions in both Washington and Montana, she decided she wanted to lay down roots in the county and take on a new profession.“I was hopping around a lot of different positions within the education system,” she said. “It seemed like every position I was in I was always helping friends and families with their businesses online. I was always thinking of how I could make things better with graphics and photos. I was really leaning more into a marketing field, and I was even helping school administration with some of their marketing strategies.” Estes said she loves how all the chamber employees, herself included, are tasked hands-on elements of the events they promote.“We’re on the ground, running the merchandise tables, checking with vendors and helping set up tents with them,” she said. “We are constantly interacting with the public, and that’s something that is new for me. I’m really excited about it, because it’s not just me sitting behind a desk making graphics and communicating through social media and press releases.”Estes said the small-town feel and outdoor opportunities within the county are the perfect fit for her as she settles into the job.“I am an avid fly fisher, and it is great to be right next to the only blue ribbon river in Washington State,” she said. “Ellensburg has always been my home since I went to college here, and I knew this was where I wanted to grow old.”Looking toward the coming months, Estes said she is very excited to celebrate the holidays in Kittitas County, especially the upcoming Christmas in Cle Elum and Winterhop Brewfest, as well as growing herself in the position and settling into small-town life.“It’s been a super fun adventure so far,” she said. “I feel like it’s incredibly rewarding.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Katie Estes Work Education Job Emily Masseth Employee Small Town Training Kittitas County KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSearch continues for missing Mississippi manDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backMissing Spokane Valley woman found on Blewett PassEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brick & Mortar Real Estate ready to get to work Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter