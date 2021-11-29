estes1.jpg

Katie Estes is the new communications manager for the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.

The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new employee who is quickly learning the ropes of helping promote local businesses, tourism, and events within the county.

Katie Estes is settling into her new job as communications manager for the chamber, and she is enjoying every minute. Estes began with the chamber on Sept. 22, and said she hit the ground running with the Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival. She attributed much of seamless transition to outgoing manager Emily Masseth, who took a job with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

“She put in a whole month’s notice, so I was able to job shadow with her for a good two weeks before she was done here,” Estes said. “I really had the best job training leading up to me being fully on my own.”

Estes thoroughly enjoyed her first event in Roslyn and said the element of her new job that stands out the most is an emphasis on teamwork, something she said was clearly evident during the festival.

“We’re a very small chamber with about eight employees, but we’re a really solid team and we rely on each other to be successful,” she said. “It’s really nice and something I’m not used to having been in the school system for the last few years.”

Having grown up on the West Side, Estes completed her undergraduate studies at Central Washington University, marking the beginning of her love affair with the Kittitas Valley. After working in various educational positions in both Washington and Montana, she decided she wanted to lay down roots in the county and take on a new profession.

“I was hopping around a lot of different positions within the education system,” she said. “It seemed like every position I was in I was always helping friends and families with their businesses online. I was always thinking of how I could make things better with graphics and photos. I was really leaning more into a marketing field, and I was even helping school administration with some of their marketing strategies.”

Estes said she loves how all the chamber employees, herself included, are tasked hands-on elements of the events they promote.

“We’re on the ground, running the merchandise tables, checking with vendors and helping set up tents with them,” she said. “We are constantly interacting with the public, and that’s something that is new for me. I’m really excited about it, because it’s not just me sitting behind a desk making graphics and communicating through social media and press releases.”

Estes said the small-town feel and outdoor opportunities within the county are the perfect fit for her as she settles into the job.

“I am an avid fly fisher, and it is great to be right next to the only blue ribbon river in Washington State,” she said. “Ellensburg has always been my home since I went to college here, and I knew this was where I wanted to grow old.”

Looking toward the coming months, Estes said she is very excited to celebrate the holidays in Kittitas County, especially the upcoming Christmas in Cle Elum and Winterhop Brewfest, as well as growing herself in the position and settling into small-town life.

“It’s been a super fun adventure so far,” she said. “I feel like it’s incredibly rewarding.”

