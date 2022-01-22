The No. 11 Ellensburg High School boys basketball team (9-4 overall, 5-2 CWAC), pumped its CWAC-high average differential to 10.8 points (68.5-57.7) with a 69-57 home win against No. 23 Selah (third in the conference at 8-6, 4-2) Saturday.
"I think the thing that helps the team and I score is our tempo within the game and playing hard defense," said Cade Gibson, a Bulldogs senior guard who, with Emmett Fenz, led all scorers with 25 respective points Saturday. "Tempo has kind of been our key word this season to get us going and playing fast; when we play fast the game comes natural to us."
The Vikings, featuring 6-foot-6-inch senior guard/forward/center Levi Pepper — first in conference scoring at 22.92 points per game through Tuesday — and 6-foot-2-inch first-team senior Jack Kuhn (12th, 10.58) jumped out 10-0 in the first quarter, but Fenz's 3-pointer from the top — the first of his four in all — put Ellensburg ahead 13-12 to start the second.
Jackson Pepper, a 6-foot Selah freshman guard/wing, hit a triple from the top on the way to 11 fourth-quarter points and his team-high 19 in all to pull closer at 62-55 with 1:13 left, but Gibson made two pairs of free throws to complete an eight-for-eight performance and beat the buzzer with a breakaway layup.
Gibson scored nine points in the fourth and came away with 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and three 3s.
"We create a lot of our offense on the defensive end by getting stops, steals and clean rebounds, allowing us to push the ball in transition," Gibson said.
Fenz went for 10 points in the second to lead the Bulldogs' 24-11 surge into halftime, and Ellensburg outshot Selah 18-of-22 to 9-of-14 at the line.
"After a win, we just celebrate the win that night, and the next day we are focusing on the next game," said Emmett Fenz, a junior guard/forward.
JT Fenz attacked the basket for 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six-of-six from the stripe in his duel with Levi Pepper, whom he held to 14 points and never more than five in any quarter.
The Bulldog basketball boys can win their sixth game in a row at Prosser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Mustangs (fifth in the CWAC at 6-9, 3-4 behind fourth-place 6-4, 2-2 No. 24 East Valley) outrun adversaries by 2.4 points.
Ellensburg 69, Selah 57
SEL 12 11 16 18 — 57
ELL 13 24 13 19 — 69
SCORING — Selah (8-6, 2-4): Jackson Pepper 19, Levi Pepper 14, Jack Kuhn 9, Malachi Young 6, Kaden Giles 5, Eli Wright 4. 3-pointers — 6 (J. Pepper 2, Giles, Kuhn, Young, L. Pepper). Totals 21 9-14 57. Ellensburg (9-4, 5-2): Cade Gibson 25, Emmett Fenz 25, JT Fenz 10, Jack Morrill 6, Darius Andaya 3. 3-pointers — 7 (E. Fenz 4, Gibson 3). Totals 22 18-22 69.