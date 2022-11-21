Kentucky Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme reacts after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, against Kentucky, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane. 

 AP

SPOKANE (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting No. 4 Kentucky 88-72 on Sunday night in the off-campus Spokane Arena.

Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-1).


