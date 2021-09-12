No. 8 Eastern Washington football soars over Central Washington BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Sep 12, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Football Championship Subdivision No. 8 Eastern Washington University Eagles scored as they pleased against Central Washington University Saturday.CWU's Rashaad Boddie rushed for a one-yard fourth-quarter touchdown after Cameron McKinney did the same in the first, but Eastern Washington flew off with a 63-14 win at Roos Field in Cheney.Redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere completed 20 of 31 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles (2-0 overall) exploded with 28 second-quarter points and 645 yards of total offense. Redshirt senior Dennis Merritt and freshman Justice Jackson rushed for 120 and 100 respective yards. Boddie and McKinney finished with 52 and 20 respective yards on the ground as Central (1-1) gained 234 yards in all.Zach Matlock completed five of eight passes for 48 yards and an interception for the Wildcats, and Tony Archie led Central receivers with 48 yards on a pair of catches.Jahleel Breland led his defense with 11 tackles, and Matt Wiltanen and Donte Hamilton came up with nine each.The Wildcats are scheduled to begin defense of their Greater Northwest Athletic Conference championship as they play at Simon Fraser (0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.EASTERN WASHINGTON 63, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 14Saturday at Roos Field, in CheneyCWU 7 0 0 7 — 14EWU 18 28 10 7 — 63SCORING SUMMARYFIRST QUARTEREWU Eric Berriere 6-yard run (Gunner Talkington 2-point run), 11:30 CWU Cameron McKinney 1-yard run (Patrick Hegarty PAT), 9:33EWU Andrew Boston 16-yard run (Seth Harrison PAT), 7:14EWU Harrison 35-yard field goal, 4:15SECOND QUARTEREWU Dennis Merritt 14-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 13:44EWU Dennis Merritt 4-yard run (Harrison PAT), 7:27EWU Ty Graham 43-yard interception return (Harrison PAT), 5:47EWU Conner Crist 0-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 3:06THIRD QUARTEREWU Blake Gobel 15-yard pass from Barriere (Harrison PAT), 12:13EWU Harrison 38-yard field goal, 1:34FOURTH QUARTEREWU Justice Jackson 2-yard run (Harrison PAT), 5:50CWU Rashaad Boddie 1-yard run, :28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 