...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Washington and south central
Washington, including the following areas, in central Washington,
Kittitas Valley, Simcoe Highlands and Yakima Valley. In south
central Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the Washington Cascades combined with warm
temperatures will result in sharp rises and possible flooding
along rivers and streams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Warriors senior center Gage Ellison (44) and junior forward Joel Kelly (11) block out on a free throw against Northwest Christian junior guard/forward Nate Clark (23) and sophomore guard/foward Asher West (2) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Warriors senior guard Cole Singer (10) leads a fast break between Northwest Christian sophomore guard/forward Asher West (2) and sophomore guard/forward Titus Spuler (25) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Warriors junior forward Joel Kelly (11) reaches for an entry pass against Northwest Christian Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Warriors junior guard Jett Favero (15) secures a loose ball at midcourt against Northwest Christian sophomore guard/forward Asher West (2) Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Warriors junior Caleb Bogart (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Northwest Christian Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
Warriors junior guard Luke Chafin (5) pushes the ball up the court against Northwest Christian Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima.
The Warrior boys entered a virtual home game in their WIAA Class 2B Boys’ Basketball regional Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima, but Northwest Christian (Colbert) made the most of its 218-mile trip.
The No. 13 Crusaders of the Northeast League eliminated No. 12 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Cle Elum-Roslyn 60-47 in their quest for their first Class 2B championship since 2015-16 and their ninth since 1988-89.
“Onto state, onto state,” chanted the Northwest Christian faithful, who will see fifth seed Morton-White Pass (17-6 overall) in the first round of state at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Spokane Arena, 13 miles from home.
Six-foot junior guard/forward Nate Clark (18 points), 6-foot-1-inch sophomore guard/forward Asher West (16 points) and freshman guard Avi West (14 points) helped the Crusaders (16-9) quell the Warriors (18-3) 10-2 in the third quarter and 21-11 in the fourth after trailing 34-29 at intermission.
Joel Kelly (12 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks) and Luke Chafin (10 points on 5-of-6 inside the arc with two assists, a rebound and a steal) led Cle Elum-Roslyn, but the Warriors shot 42% (21 of 50) including 23% (4 of 17) from 3-point range and committed 26 turnovers.
Cle Elum-Roslyn, which could not reach the first round of state for the first time since its Class 1A consolation run in 2000-01, is set to graduate guard Cole Singer, forward Heath Montgomery and center Gage Ellison in the spring.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 60, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 47
Saturday at AC Davis High School in Yakima
NWC 14 15 10 21 — 60
CER 15 19 2 11 — 47
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-3): Joel Kelly 12, Luke Chafin 10, Cole Singer 9, Jett Favero 6, Gage Ellison 4, Dominick Johnson 3, Caleb Bogart 3. 3-pointers — 4 (Favero 2, Bogart, Johnson). Totals 21 1-5 47.