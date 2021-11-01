Nov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm room Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 30-Nov. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The reporting party heard 15 high-powered rifle shots towards Hundley Road and Ensign Ranch. A hit and run was reported on North Brook Lane.Graffiti was reported on street signs on East Capitol Avenue and South Willow Street.A license plate was reported stolen on 18th Avenue.A black moped was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.A non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue and North Water Street.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Pearl Street.A theft was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.A silver pickup reportedly struck a guardrail on North Thorp Highway and Dudley Road.Five subjects reportedly were using handrails as a skateboarding ramp on Chestnut Street.A vehicle prowl was reported on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.A Ford F150 reportedly backed into a GMC Terrain in a drive-through on South Canyon Road.A deer reportedly had been struck by a vehicle and was blocking the road on Umptanum Road and Riverbottom Road. The deer was still alive.A Nissan pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Gladmar Road.A theft was reported on Dolarway Road.An attempted break-in was reported on Parklane Avenue.An assault was reported on East White Birch Avenue.A green Mazda and Toyota sedan reportedly were racing in a parking lot off of Helena Avenue.An assault was reported on Ridgeview Lane.Mail reportedly was found on the side of the roadway on Forest Lane near Cle Elum.A man and woman reportedly were fighting in the lot next to Goodwill on Washington Avenue. It looked like the man was pouring gasoline on items. The woman left on foot and the man left on a bicycle, carrying the gas can.A bicycle was reported stolen on West Fifth Avenue.Three subjects reportedly pulled up in a red Dodge Stratus and broke into a gray Honda CRX on South Water Street.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.A man reportedly left without paying for $27 in food on South Main Street. A man reportedly stole mail on South Pine Street.A deer reportedly was struck by a Dodge pickup on Manastash Road and Cove Road.A fire hydrant reportedly was spraying water in an alley off North Ruby Street.The reporting party said a neighbor pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at him and told him to stay off his property on Pine Glen Drive.A Pride flag reportedly was stolen on South Pearl Street.Two older dogs and two or three puppies reportedly have been running across Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road for the past three weeks.A man reportedly walked into a dorm room and urinated on the floor on Alder Street.A pig was reported in a driveway on East White Birch Avenue.The reporting party watch as a man and a woman loaded a stop sign into the back of a vehicle on University Way.A hit and run was reported on Thrall Road.There was a report of an ongoing problem with residents flying a drone over a neighborhood on Lauderdale Lane near Cle Elum.A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Watson Road and Nanuem Road.A hit and run was reported on Wilson Creek Road.A stop sign reportedly was uprooted on East 17th Avenue and North B Street.A car battery reportedly was stolen off a front porch on Bull Elk Road near Cle Elum.A man reportedly was laying across the center line on Hundley Road and Wapiti Drive, then got up and walked into the bushes on the north side of the roadway.FireKittcom received the following calls on Oct. 30-Nov. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A brush fire was reported off of Interstate 90.A porch reportedly was on fire on North Yew Street.Smoke from a controlled burn reportedly was causing visibility problems on Wilson Creek Road and No. 6 Road.A 15 to 20-foot bonfire was reported on Kittitas Highway.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 30-Nov. 1. A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree assault. Bail $100,000.A 28-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock devise. Bail $15,000. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 