Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Lyons Road.
A herd of cattle reportedly was in the roadway on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Cattle was reported on the roadway on Lyons Road.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on North Chestnut Street.
A row of mailboxes reportedly were smashed on Naneum Road.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party had an employee ask to write his name in newly poured concrete on East First Street in Cle Elum. The city crew said no, but he did it anyway.
Subjects reportedly were going through a trailer on North B Street.
A vehicle reportedly hit a big boulder in a parking lot on East University Way.
A vehicle reported hit an elk on Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Honda and Toytoa Tundra was reported in a parking lot on North Main Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
Approximately 25 teenagers reportedly were standing in the roadway drinking on West Greenfield Avenue and North Water Street.
A man reportedly was in a field practicing with a sword on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
A fourth-floor telephone reportedly was vandalized on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Traffic cones were scattered in the roadway where crews were working on a water line on East University Way and North Pine Street.
Reporting heard information that subjects were base jumping off the windmills on Vantage Highway.
A subject on Quail Run Lane reportedly heard gunshots coming from Manastash Road. Bullets had hit the reporting party’s outbuildings.
Subjects reportedly were target shooting on Manastash Road and requested to know how long they could fire their weapons.
A stop sign was reported down on Fairview Road and Thomas Road.
The reporting party found a dead cat on his property on Airport Road in Cle Elum. This was the second dead cat found and he believes someone is killing them.
An injured dog was reported on Chepoda Road.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on Main Street.
A male guest reportedly touched a female guest inappropriately without consent on North Pearl Street.
A man reportedly was observed urinating on trees in a parking lot on North Anderson Street.
A collision was reported on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
A blue 1999 Dodge Ram with a sticker on the back saying, “Look Pretty Play Dirty,” reportedly was stolen on North Walnut Street. The truck had a quarter-tank of gas.
A Sig Sauer .380 reportedly was stolen from a 2018 GMC Sierra on Salmon la Sac Road. The vehicle was not locked.
An animal carcass reportedly was left in the area of a an entrance to a building on North Airport Road.
A camper was reported stolen in the Teanaway area.
A large, gray dog reportedly was going in and out of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Judge Ronald Road.
A valuable box of knives was reported stolen from an apartment on South Chestnut Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Chevrolet truck and a white Equinox was reported on South Ruby Street and East Umptanum Road.
Keys and paperwork reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on South Water Street.
A box of nails reportedly spilled in the intersection of East University Way and North Ruby Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle reportedly was smoking/smoldering on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
Smoke was reported behind a house on First Street in Roslyn.
Smoke was reported in the area of Airport Road in Cle Elum.
Smoke was reported on Lower Peoh Point Road.
A fan in a bathroom reportedly caught fire in a residence on North Anderson Street.
A chimney fire was reported on Madison Avenue and South Cle Elum Way.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the engine of a Honda Civic on Interstate 90, milepost 73.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude, hit and run unattended and second-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
A 54-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for probation violation for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 21-year-old Kemp, Texas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 47-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.