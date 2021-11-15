Nov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staring Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue. Multiple middle-school-aged juveniles reportedly were running around a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard without masks on.A two-vehicle collision was reported on North Alder Street and East 14th Avenue.A theft was reported on state Route 97.A bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Walnut Street.A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway.A window at a bus stop reportedly was broken on East Helena Avenue and North Airport Road.A Honda Odyssey reportedly rear-ended a Subaru Xtrek and then left the scene on South Canyon Road.Someone reportedly entered a garage and went through a vehicle on East Tacoma Avenue.Siding material reportedly was in the roadway on East University Way.A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.A Jeep Cherokee reportedly was broken into on Ruby Street.Someone reportedly stole the dash out of an older Ford truck on Vantage Highway.A vehicle prowl was reported on South Ruby Street.Identification and documents reportedly were stolen out of a vehicle on South Ruby Street.A dark-haired man in a red T-shirt in the front lawn area on Wildcat Way reportedly had been just standing and staring at people for the past 40 minutes.A non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.A BMX bicycle spray painted a metallic copper color was reported stolen on North Alder Street.An unknown number of subjects reportedly were fighting on North Ridgeview Lane. Two men reportedly were fighting in a parking lot off West University Way.An unknown subject reportedly was tapping on the reporting party’s door on West Railroad Avenue in Kittitas.A theft was reported on East Railroad Street.Four loose dogs reported were on the John Wayne Trail in South Cle Elum.A man reportedly stole items from a location on Canyon Road.Three goats reportedly appear to have been dumped on Canyon Road and state Route 821.A bicycle was reported stolen on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.An assault was reported on North Dolarway Road.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.A debit card was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.The reporting party advised that several items have been missing from his residence on North Ridgeview Lane, recently a toaster was taken. The reporting party advised a possible suspect is someone who used to live at the residence.An assault was reported on South Chestnut Street.A concrete barrier reportedly was pushed into the roadway on West Dry Creek Road and Reecer Creek Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Visible sparks were reported inside the roof of Bloom Pavilion at the Kittitas County Event Center.A large plume of smoke, possibly from a fence on fire, was reported on Vantage Highway.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 13-15. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.A Harrah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for eluding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, obstructing, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license. No bail.A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $12,200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Daily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Letter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Ellensburg volleyball will face Ephrata in CWAC Tournament championship Saturday Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter