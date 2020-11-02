Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 31- Nov. 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party’s son reportedly was bear maced in the face and assaulted on Carek Road near Cle Elum.
There was a report of someone shooting a firearm on Ringer Loop Road.
A domesticated cat reportedly was injured or sick on Hoffmanville Avenue in Roslyn.
A loud pop was reported and then the power went out on Maple Street.
A stop sign was reported down on North King Street and West Second Avenue.
A male subject, in his mid 30s with black hair and wearing a hoodie and blue jeans, made a “slitting his neck” motion at the reporting party on Swiftwater Boulevard.
A vehicle reportedly was teetering over on embankment near a residence on Second Second Street and West Montana Avenue in Roslyn.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and East 14th Avenue.
A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A stray dog was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported on North Main Street.
A Nintendo Switch was reported missing from a residence on North Kittitas Street.
A man, who possibly had been drinking, reportedly was in the bushes behind a trash can on North Ruby Street acting oddly. He was also seen urinating.
The reporting party said neighbors took her flag pole on North Spar Lane.
Luminary bags reportedly were released on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
A large party of 50 people, with no one wearing masks, was reported on North Water Street and West Greenfield.
A fight was reported outside a bar on North Pearl Street.
A male reportedly took cigarettes and ran from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An 18-year-old male in a black T-shirt and jeans reportedly was in the middle of the roadway stumbling on North Water Street.
A vehicle reportedly hit a fence and left the scene on West Helena Avenue.
A stray dog was reported on Hungry Junction Road.
A dog reportedly killed chickens on Kanyor Road.
A subject in a yellow hand glider with an engine and a large wheel behind him reportedly was flying 200 feet over houses on Howard Road.
A male subject reportedly took a magazine on North Ruby Street. The reporting party stopped him in the lobby and took the magazine back.
The reporting party almost hit a black cow in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Tyler Road. The reporting party pushed it back toward the property.
A white bunny rabbit with black spots and gray ears reportedly was next to a stop sign on East Second Street and North Wright Avenue in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on East Third Street and Bullitt Avenue in Cle Elum.
A loose dog that was dirty and appeared to be malnourished was reported on Look Road and Brick Mill Road.
A vehicle vs. deer collision was reported on Canyon Road and Ringer Loop.
A black cow was reported on the shoulder of the roadway on Look Road and Alford Road.
A woman reported that when she tried to cross the street on North Ruby Street, protesters made it difficult for her.
There was a report of several vehicle in a “parade” from South Cle Elum to Cle Elum holding up traffic.
Two steer reportedly got loose on Payne Road.
A hit and run was reported on East 19th Avenue.
Two juveniles reportedly stole from a store on North Ruby Street.
Anti-government propaganda literature reportedly was found outside a mail box on South Maple Street.
A man reported that a woman stabbed all his tires and shot at him on West Seventh Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 31- Nov. 2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
Two logs reportedly were burning on the left side of the roadway on West Bowers Road and Reecer Creek.
A vehicle fire was reported on Gladmar Road.
A fire in a field was reported on West Bender Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 31- Nov. 2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Kent man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $15,000.
A 41-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 26-year-old Sea-Tac man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief, and four counts failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $5,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. Bail $3,000.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
A 26-year-old Midville, Utah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen firearm. No bail.